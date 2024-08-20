ViewSonic Launches the New XG36 Series Monitors

Unleashing Gamers' Potential with Ultra-Fast Performance

BREA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces its latest XG36 Series gaming monitors. Designed for gamers aspiring to reach professional heights, the ViewSonic GAMING XG2736-2K and XG2536 stand out for their ultra-fast refresh rates, exceptionally low response times, and true-to-life visuals. These monitors deliver smooth, lifelike gaming experiences, empowering gamers to unleash their full potential.

ViewSonic Launches the XG36 Series Monitors

"We believe the XG36 Series will be the ideal gaming partner," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The new XG36 Series is perfect for gamers looking to excel in competitive gaming, helping them unlock their full potential—whether they're training in a personal space, competing in a school esports club, or strategizing in a team gaming room. The XG36 Series empowers gamers to evolve from challengers to champions."

Vivid and Precise Gaming Experience

The XG2736-2K and XG2536 gaming monitors feature rapid refresh rates of 240Hz and 280Hz, respectively, delivering exceptional sharpness and clarity. These refresh rates bring every detail of gamers' favorite titles to life with vibrant, fluid visuals. Gamers can also react with pinpoint accuracy, free from motion blur and ghosting, thanks to the short 0.5ms (MPRT) response time.

Uninterrupted Gaming with True-to-life Visuals

To keep gamers fully focused and ahead of the competition, the XG36 Series comes with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. This technology synchronizes the monitor's refresh rate with the graphics card's frame rate, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. The XG36 Series also features SuperClear® IPS panel technology, providing true-to-life colors and comfortable viewing from wide angles. Whether you're deep into competitive gaming or enjoying movies, the XG36 Series captivates with every detail.

Customizable Desk Setup for Every Gamer

The XG36 Series offers versatile desk setup options, blending dynamic RGB lighting with ergonomic design to meet every gamer's needs. Offering a wide spectrum of customizable colors, gamers can customize the RGB lighting to create the perfect ambiance for every gaming session, whether it's intense action or tranquil exploration. With adjustable height, tilt, pivot, and swivel, the XG36 Series' ergonomic design ensures gamers stay comfortable and focused, even during extended play.

Both the XG2736-2K and XG2536 offer versatile connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. The USB-C port also delivers power, allowing gamers to charge their devices while gaming.

To learn more about the ViewSonic GAMING XG2736-2K and XG2536 monitors, please visit:

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484489/Image1_ViewSonic_Launches_the_XG36_Series_Monitors.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg