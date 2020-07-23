ViewSonic Launches myViewBoard Classroom for the "New Normal" in Education

"The pandemic has forever changed our world and affected all aspects of our lives. In education, teachers are oscillating between virtual and physical classrooms. However, the tools they used for distance learning at the beginning of the school closures are often not transferable to the physical classroom when on-site learning is required," said Craig Scott, CTO at ViewSonic. "We have made it our mission to develop a hybrid teaching tool that provides a seamless transition between the physical and virtual spaces and offers teachers the capabilities to continue inspiring their students with engaging lessons regardless of location."

myViewBoard Classroom is a collaborative tool for delivering education content that enables visual learning, and participation for a full class, individuals, or groups of students. It is ideal for traditional front of class teaching, flipped classrooms, blended teaching pedagogy, and online learning. With the ability to conduct group collaboration, manage a virtual classroom with video conferencing tools, and secure user participation, myViewBoard Classroom provides an engaging and collaborative learning environment.

myViewBoard Classroom comes complete with a digital whiteboard canvas, to prepare and present content in real-time. Teachers control when students can ask questions, or make comments, as well as manage who may display their screens to the class for presentations. Student participation is encouraged via the Hand Raise push-to-talk feature and student access to remote writing tools. Independent breakout group discussions are made possible with virtual grouping, allowing real-time annotation and quizzes. Additionally, a low bandwidth feature ensures functions perform well, even when the Internet connection is weak.

In a show of support for schools during the initial outbreak, ViewSonic provides myViewBoard free-of-charge to K12 schools, colleges, and universities as of March 2020. After receiving positive feedback from schools and educators, ViewSonic decided to make myViewBoard Entity for education complimentary to all education institutions permanently*.

Learn more about myViewBoard Classroom: https://myviewboard.com/products/classroom

*Excludes add-on services.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Related Links

http://www.viewsonic.com



SOURCE ViewSonic