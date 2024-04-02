ViewSonic Launches into OLED Gaming with the XG272-2K-OLED Monitor

Boasting an industry-leading 0.01ms pixel response time and a sleek, white design, this monitor elevates immersive gaming with superior visuals

BREA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces its first OLED gaming monitor, the XG272-2K-OLED. Engineered for gamers seeking ultimate immersion, this 27-inch monitor's OLED panel delivers exceptionally vivid colors and stark contrasts. With its Blur Busters Verified certification, the monitor combines a rapid 240Hz refresh rate and an up to 0.01ms pixel response time to ensure crisp visuals and ultra-responsive gameplay in fast-paced gaming scenarios. The monitor's sleek, ergonomic design elevates the aesthetics of any gaming setup with its white finish and smooth contours.

The XG272-2K-OLED boasts an up to 0.01ms pixel response time, ideal for fast-paced gaming.

"ViewSonic recognizes gamers' surging interest for OLED displays, driven by their superior color performance and faster response time," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With the launch of the XG272-2K-OLED, we're bringing gamers impeccable visuals and speed, thanks to OLED technology, and ensuring exceptional clarity with the Blur Busters Verified certification. We are committed to delivering innovative and high-quality products that exceed the expectations of our gaming community."

Rich Colors Meets Rapid Response

Leveraging OLED panel technology, the XG272-2K-OLED delivers exceptional color accuracy, enhanced brightness, and a superior contrast ratio, bringing video games to life with vivid visuals and wide viewing angles. The adoption of OLED display not only enriches the visual experience but also achieves an up to 0.01ms pixel response time, enabling users to react in an instant and gain a competitive edge.

Sustaining a rapid 240Hz refresh rate, the XG272-2K-OLED is Blur Busters Verified and features AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible support. These combine to effectively minimize image blurring, ghosting, tearing, and stuttering. The blend of high-speed performance with superior visuals ensures smooth, clear, and low-latency gameplay, enabling swift reflexes in fast-paced games, resulting in deeply immersive gaming experiences where each frame is rendered with precision and clarity.

Striking Design with Convenient Remote

The XG272-2K-OLED monitor blends style, functionality, and versatility in its design. The radiant white finish of the monitor is complemented by the customizable RGB lighting, creating a captivating ambiance perfect for gaming. Ergonomics are central to the monitor's design, with its height-adjustable stand and the ability to tilt, swivel, and pivot the screen for a comfortable and personalized gaming experience.

Additionally, the monitor comes with a wireless remote controller, conveniently nestled in the stand base, which ensures seamless play through effortless menu navigation and game mode selection. Coupled with extensive connectivity options—including dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with 15w charging, and various USB-A and USB-B ports—that guarantee broad compatibility with PCs and consoles, it facilitates smooth switching between gaming devices.

About ViewSonic

ViewSonic, headquartered in California, is a leading global visual solutions provider reaching over 100 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in visual technology, ViewSonic delivers a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, interactive displays, LED displays, SaaS solutions, AI service, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. Designed for optimal performance and customer satisfaction, these solutions integrate sustainable production practices and uphold comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. At ViewSonic, our mission is to let customers "See the Difference" every day. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375101/Image1_The_XG272_2K_OLED_boasts_an_up_to_0_01ms_pixel_response_time__ideal_for_fast_paced_gaming.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg