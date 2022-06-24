ViewSonic Invests in Metaverse for Education

"The pandemic has changed the education landscape, and we've seen how digital innovation and technology has helped the education community overcome unforeseen challenges during this time," said Kevin Chu, director of UNIVERSE Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Through ViewSonic's continuous commitment to innovation in EdTech, we've created an immersive digital learning platform designed to enhance out-of-classroom learning experiences. UNIVERSE by ViewSonic aims to support educators teach with more creative freedom within online learning environments."

UNIVERSE by ViewSonic features immersive virtual learning spaces such as classrooms, lecture halls, and collaborative spaces. Students can express themselves and interact with peers through personalized avatars. Intuitive controls allow them to navigate around the digital campus and engage with classmates in a safe digital environment where they'll feel at ease to develop personal and meaningful connections. All communication can be conducted intuitively through private and group chats, emojis, and true-to-life spatialized audio.

Teachers can utilize comprehensive teaching tools such as screen-sharing, presenting a camera feed, and creating pop quizzes to best suit the needs of each class. Meanwhile, students can collaborate through open discussions in the main learning space or break out into different meeting rooms for more focused discussions.

With purpose-built classroom management features, teachers can toggle between the Lecture Mode and Discussion Mode based on the learning scenario. Moreover, detailed learning reports which provide insight into student's engagement levels are available after each class, supporting teachers with data-driven insights for improved learning outcomes within a digital learning environment.

For a first look at UNIVERSE by ViewSonic, please see the video here: https://youtu.be/1CADhEJOdls.

ViewSonic at ISTELive 22

Where: Booth #648, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA, USA

When:

10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Monday, June 27

, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Tuesday, June 28

, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. , Wednesday, June 29

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com .

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845304/UVS_Launch_Video_Compressed.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg

SOURCE ViewSonic