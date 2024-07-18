ViewSonic Introduces RGB Laser Projector LX700-4K RGB: Shaping the Future of Home Cinema

World's First Ceiling-mounted Home Projector to Achieve BT.2020 Color Gamut for Theater-Quality Colors

BREA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, proudly announces the launch of the LX700-4K RGB. This innovative projector sets a new standard in visual performance for home entertainment. As the world's first ceiling-mounted home projector with RGB laser technology, the LX700-4K RGB achieves 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut—one of the most advanced color standards available today. This enables the projector to deliver a stunning range of vibrant, lifelike colors that significantly enhance the immersive viewing experience. Combined with true 4K UHD resolution and support for HDR and HLG, it provides theater-quality visuals and represents a versatile, future-proof investment for consumers.

ViewSonic Introduces RGB Laser Projector LX700-4K RGB for Home Cinema

"ViewSonic aims to be at the forefront of redefining home entertainment, continually surpassing expectations and setting new standards in the industry. Understanding the growing demand for immersive, cinema-quality viewing experiences at home, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance everyday living," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The LX700-4K RGB showcases our dedication to innovation and meeting consumer needs for superior home entertainment. By offering exceptional image quality and seamless integration into any home setting, ViewSonic continues to push the boundaries of home theater technology, ensuring our products provide outstanding and long-term value for home cinema enthusiasts."

Innovative RGB Laser Technology for a Superior Home Cinema Experience

The LX700-4K RGB sets a new benchmark in home cinema projectors with its exceptional color performance and smooth visuals for an at-home big-screen viewing experience. At its core, cutting-edge RGB laser technology produces vibrant images with 100% coverage of BT.2020 color gamut, delivering a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience. With high color saturation and contrast, the projector boasts 5,200 RGB Laser Lumens, ensuring vivid and clear details even in various lighting conditions. This enhances overall image quality, making it ideal for home cinema enthusiasts.

The projector delivers 4K resolution, coupled with HDR/HLG support, providing an exceptionally crisp and in-depth picture. The high native contrast ratio, powered by a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip, enhances details, especially in dark scenes, delivering a true cinema-quality experience in various home settings. It employs Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, the same trusted technology used in IMAX theaters and over 90% of digital cinemas worldwide. This ensures long-lasting image quality for endless enjoyment.

Flexible, Easy, and Convenient Setup

The LX700-4K RGB can project images up to a massive 300" screen size, delivering big-screen entertainment far beyond the typical 100" limit of OLED TVs. It offers a range of flexible installation options to ensure a seamless setup. With its 1.6x optical zoom, users can choose the most ideal setup location within a range, achieving the desired image size without altering the existing interior design. The vertical lens shift feature allows for vertically fine-tuning the position of the projected image without physically moving the projector. Additionally, the horizontal and vertical keystone correction, along with 4-corner adjustment, ensures the projected image is perfectly shaped and symmetrical, even if the projector is placed off-center. This ensures users can achieve the ideal screen fit and positioning without hassle.

The LX700-4K RGB also features HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) support, making it easy for users to connect external audio equipment and enhance their audio-visual experience. This allows seamless transmission of high-quality audio and video formats, ensuring easy integration into any home cinema environment and providing a more immersive viewing experience.

All-in-One Entertainment with Gaming Excellence

Beyond excelling in delivering cinematic experiences, the LX700-4K RGB meets the high-quality gaming standards for popular consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. The combination of QHD 1440p at 120Hz strikes a perfect balance between resolution and refresh rate for an immersive gaming experience. It provides fluid, detailed images, even during fast-paced action, allowing gamers to enjoy smooth performance without sacrificing image quality. Boasting a 4.2ms ultra-fast input, a hyper-responsive 240Hz refresh rate, and a microsecond-level response time, the projector delivers a seamless at-home gaming experience for all gamers.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com .

