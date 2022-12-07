ViewSonic Introduces Its First Portable Monitor with OLED Technology for Creators

BREA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, presents the advanced 15.6" ColorPro™ VP16-OLED portable display with native 1080p Full HD resolution and advanced OLED technology for remarkable color performance and immersive visuals. It is Pantone-Validated, and factory calibrated to deliver richer color uniformity, accuracy, and enhanced details, ensuring that it meets the demands of professional content creators. The VP16-OLED won the distinguished GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2022 in the "Special Award" category for its remarkable color performance and immersive visuals while being ultra-thin, light-weighted, and versatile for professional creators to deliver their best work anytime, anywhere.

ViewSonic Introduces ColorPro VP16-OLED Professional Portable Display for Unlimited Creations Everywhere

"In today's increasingly mobile world, ViewSonic recognizes that creative professionals are seeking tools that are portable yet still maintaining the performance required for color-critical work," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "ViewSonic already has a series of portable monitors. The VP16-OLED is the first portable display in the ColorPro product line, and it is specially designed for creators who seek flexibility and productivity. It's light and simple and has a unique folding stand for users to take it anywhere. The two-way screen cover can be used as a shading hood for easy editing anywhere without lighting interference. We'll continue to push the boundary for high-quality professional monitors to deliver incredible user experiences anytime, anywhere."

Remarkable Color Performance in Any Environment

The ColorPro VP16 features an OLED display that offers superbly crisp images that are free from halo effects, reproducing blacks perfectly. OLED panels are made from organic materials that emit light when electricity is applied. Since OLEDs do not require a backlight and filters, they perform excellent in image quality and are thinner and more efficient in terms of power consumption.

With a wide color gamut to 100% DCI-P3, ColorPro VP16-OLED provides higher contrast, higher brightness, and a more comprehensive color range. A 100,000:1 high-contrast ratio delivers "true black" and expresses lightness and darkness in detail-which is essential for creators with precise color demands. It emits lesser blue light than regular monitors, minimizing visual discomfort and maximizing comfortable viewing. The monitor also comes with a detachable protective cover, which can act as a shading hood for an instant "dark room" effect. This maintains a high-definition viewing experience regardless of the brightness of the environment.

Portable and Versatile for Diverse Creative Works

The ColorPro VP16-OLED weighs less than 1kg and has one of the thinnest CNC aluminum-framed OLED panels on a portable monitor. It is also equipped with a versatile stand that can easily be adjusted for five different angles for better using experience and comfort. A tripod mount can be integrated into the stand. When connected to a camera, the display can seamlessly be used as an incredibly high-quality photo or video preview display for fine adjustments in the field and indoor shooting. The monitor comes with a USB Type C port for a clutter-free double-screen work setup and compatible with Mac devices.

Key product features of ColorPro VP16-OLED monitor

15.6-inch portable monitor with a native 1080p Full HD (1920x1080) resolution

14-inches in length and less than one-inch thick; 2.2 pounds

100% DCI-P3 coverage, Delta E<2, 400nits of brightness, 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

OLED true black visual performance, Pantone-Validated, factory calibrated for color-critical work

OLED panel with highly adjustable stand and built-in hood and cover accessory

Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an integrated tripod mount

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

