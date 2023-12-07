ViewSonic Brings Sustainable Solutions with ViewBoard Interactive Displays

Empowering Education and Business with Sustainable Interactive Displays

BREA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, unveils its global environmental and social impact strategy centered around its line of interactive displays. As part of its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the planet, ViewSonic plans to integrate sustainability into the company's devices and solutions.

ViewSonic ViewBoard - Empowering education and business with sustainable interactive displays

ViewSonic aims to achieve a 42% reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Other key initiatives within the company's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy include aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals 4, 12, and 15. These goals focus on providing equitable quality education for all, ensuring responsible product life cycles, and promoting the restorative management of ecosystems.

"We believe that technological advancement and environmental stewardship can and must go hand in hand." said Clifford Chen, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. " As a leader in the Interactive Display market, this represents a pivotal step towards a more sustainable and responsible future in the technology sector. It's a testament to our unwavering dedication to environmental and social responsibility."

In the pursuit of reducing environmental impact, ViewSonic's series of ViewBoard interactive displays are designed with recycled materials and incorporate energy-saving features. The Carbon Footprint of ViewBoards has fallen by up to 24.43% compared to the previous generation. These interactive displays are registered with EPEAT® and certified by ENERGY STAR® 8.0, signifying that the devices meet high environmental performance criteria for product longevity, circular design, and energy efficiency. Each ViewBoard also comes with a comprehensive report detailing its carbon emissions and overall environmental footprint.

Energy Conservation

Engineered to minimize power consumption without compromising performance, our interactive displays feature various modes designed to reduce carbon footprint. In Energy-Saving Mode, the device automatically powers down when no signal is received for a specific amount of time. After an hour of inactivity, it enters Stand-By Mode through an Eco-mode setting. For scheduled power-on-and-offs, users can customize their preferred times using Manager Advanced. To access more information about the overall power consumption of our devices and for more precise savings, users can utilize ViewSonic's Energy Savings Calculator.

Product Longevity

Prioritizing longevity and serviceability, ViewBoards are designed with a modular and upgradable framework, enabling easy component replacement, and accommodating technological advancements without the need to discard the entire unit. For instance, users can enhance their interactive displays by incorporating a slot-in PC to extend the product lifecycle or accessorize with sensors to reduce overall power consumption.

This forward-thinking approach not only extends the product lifecycle but also fosters a circular economy by encouraging the reuse and repurposing of materials. Through the Recycle and Disposal Program, which allows users to return obsolete devices directly to ViewSonic, we responsibly collect, recycle, and dispose of these devices, minimizing environmental harm and maximizing the reusability of materials for newer models.

Social Impact

ViewSonic will participate in various technology tradeshows, including BETT 2024 in London, United Kingdom, from January 24th to 26th, 2024, and ISE 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, from January 30th to February 2nd. The aim is to raise awareness about sustainable technology in educational institutions and corporate environments. Through this participation, the company hopes to actively engage with these sectors to encourage the adoption of devices that are environmentally conscious, promoting a positive impact on the planet.

For more information about ViewSonic's ethos on sustainability, please visit ViewSonic ESG website.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider, conducting business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, myViewBoard software, and its ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual technology, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

