ViewSonic Announces ELITE 32-inch 4K, 144Hz Gaming Monitor

The ELITE XG320U features AMD FreeSync® Premium Pro, VESA DisplayHDR 600 and Adobe 99% color coverage, providing gamers with advanced color technology for the newest gaming titles. Additionally, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) via HDMI 2.1 and a 1ms MPRT response time gives gamers a clear edge against slower TV-wielding opponents, when playing competitively online or at home.

ELITE XG320U Gaming Monitor

32-inch gaming monitor with native 3840x2160 (UHD) resolution

144Hz Refresh Rate @4K resolution via single cable*

AMD FreeSync® Premium Pro Technology

PureXP™ 1ms (MPRT) technology to reduce motion blur

Certified for VESA DisplayHDR 600

Brightness of 600 cd/m2 and wide Adobe 99% color coverage**

"The XG320U is the perfect mix of next-gen tech, speed and power, providing gamers with the essential technology for the upcoming console launches," said Oscar Lin, Head of Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We are excited to educate gamers about the in-game response benefits of using a monitor over a TV. New console users will feel an immediate difference in speed and responsiveness when playing with the XG320U. It also includes ELITE design enhancements such as built-in mouse bungee, headphone hook, ELITE RGB ambient lighting and dual integrated speakers."

Availability

The ELITE XG320U will be available worldwide in Q1 2021.

*Capable of achieving 144Hz refresh rate@4K resolution through DisplayPort and HDMI.

**Percentages are calculated by using the specifications as provided by the panel makers and have been rounded to the nearest integer. Actual values may vary by one percent depending on the color mode used.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

