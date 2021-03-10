ViewSonic and Pantone Announce Lucky Draw Online Campaign, "Become a Color Expert"

"We are glad to partner with Pantone to host this creative campaign, inviting everyone to join to improve color-related knowledge and also have a chance to take home our Pantone Validated ColorPro VP2768a monitor," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With Pantone's validation, it's proved that the VP2768a monitor delivers outstanding color performance for creative innovators while also meeting the discerning needs of content creators. We will continue working closely with Pantone to have even more ColorPro monitors carrying Pantone validations in the future."

"ColorPro VP68a professional monitors have fully met the Pantone Validated requirements by passing the full range simulations test of the Pantone® Formula Guide, delivering realistic, vivid, and faithful color results," said Iain Trevor Pike, Director of Licensing at Pantone. "By announcing the 'Become a Color Expert' campaign with ViewSonic, we sustain our close partnership and mutual goal to bring the sparkle of reliable color results to creators all around the world."

The "Become a Color Expert" campaign will start on March 10th, and end on April 11th. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on April 26th, 2021. Participants are required to answer four questions related to Pantone fun facts and ColorPro VP68a monitors. Those who answer all the questions correctly will be entitled to join the lucky draw. There is not only a chance to win a ColorPro VP2768a monitor, but also special prizes designed in Pantone's Color of the Year 2021, PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating.

ViewSonic ColorPro VP68a monitors are geared towards discerning content creators who value color accuracy and precision. The series has been rigorously tested to surpass the Pantone Validated benchmark based on the full range of Pantone Formula Guide colors, featuring 100% sRGB color coverage for superior color accuracy. VP68a monitors offer hardware calibration via ViewSonic's Colorbration+ software, ensuring long-term consistency and accurate colors, bringing users the highest quality color calibration possible.

Visit the campaign webpage for more details by clicking here. The prizes include the following:

Grand Prize ViewSonic ColorPro TM VP2768a 27" monitor x2

Second Prize Pantone® Color of the Year 2021 Limited Edition Color Formula Guide x7

Third Prize Pantone® Color of the Year 2021 Limited Edition Mug x7

Fourth Prize Pantone® Color of the Year 2021 Limited Edition Notebook x7

Fifth Prize Pantone® Color of the Year 2021 Limited Edition Keychain x7

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone Products and Services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce Pantone Values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE ViewSonic