Vieworks to debut all new DR detectors at RSNA 2019

News provided by

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

29 Nov, 2019, 13:30 GMT

ANYANG, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global leader in X-ray imaging solution, is showcasing the newest DR detector lineup featuring the advanced imaging technology at RSNA 2019 (South hall #1723) from 1 to 6 December 2019.

Today's X-ray imaging solution providers are facing the "need for high image quality, fast speeds, better usability and cost efficiency" expectations. To meet these ever-increasing demands of the market, Vieworks' new products, built on the years of innovation in X-ray detector solutions, include:

VIVIX-S V series (PRNewsfoto/Vieworks Co., Ltd.)
VIVIX-S V series (PRNewsfoto/Vieworks Co., Ltd.)

VIVIX-S V series

  • Offered in 3 sizes - 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530V), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643V), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343V)
  • Superior image quality with its cutting-edge hardware design and advanced imaging processing technology
  • Fast and stable wireless communication (802.11ac and 3 internal antennas)
  • Robust design (100 cm drop tested, 300 kg load limit)
  • IP67 water and dust resistance
  • Wide operating temperature of 0℃ to 40℃
  • Great portability with built-in handles
  • Convenient charging (USB-C type, cradle, magnetic tether connector)
  • Long lasting battery of 14 hours
  • Bundle software package (image acquisition software and mini-PACS)

* This series is currently under the FDA 510(k) clearance process.

VIVIX-M series

  • Retrofit detector for upgrading the analog systems to digital: offered in 18x24cm (VIVIX-M 1824S) and 24x30cm (VIVIX-M 2430S) with a digital mammography acquisition software, VXvue Mammo.
  • DR detector for 3D mammography systems: with the maximum frame rate of 4 fps, it supports easy integration with the system.

Visit us at RSNA 2019 (South hall #1723) or contact sales@vieworks.com to get more information on VIVIX DR detectors.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in imaging industry by providing professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit xrayimaging.vieworks.com

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Vieworks to expand 25MP CMOS area scan camera lineup...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Vieworks to debut all new DR detectors at RSNA 2019

News provided by

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

29 Nov, 2019, 13:30 GMT