ViewLift Moderates Panel with Global Sports Leaders at NAB Streaming Summit 2022

Leading global video streaming solution hosts discussion about live sports streaming and building global fanbases

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With sports leagues and clubs launching new streaming platforms of their own, a diverse group of industry-leading experts will examine how they've built their global audiences during a panel at the 2022 NAB Streaming Summit , moderated by Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift , the global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT (over-the-top) solutions.

The panel will discuss how sports leagues and clubs can penetrate global markets, typically untapped by conventional broadcasting channels. The panelists will also share how they've successfully built global fanbases and offer best practices for subscriber acquisition and engagement.

The panel will feature expert commentary from industry leaders in sports media, including:

Attendees will also learn how to use data to personalize subscriber content, enabling maximum revenue. Finally, panelists will cover trade tips for customer retention in a world of exponential media choices.

"Live sports is finally returning to its fullest potential since the pandemic, but teams and leagues lost significant revenue and are seeking new ways of increasing fan engagement," said Rick Allen, CEO at ViewLift. "All three of our panelists are experts in global fan engagement and will offer significant intel on coordinating digital services and linear licensing. ViewLift has carefully curated these speakers to address the common challenges in building global fanbases."

"OTT and D2C are exciting trends but they cannot be thought of in isolation," said Fabio Gallo, Head of Product at LaLiga Tech. "For these ventures to see ROI, organizations need to have the right strategic process, which in our view has data analysis at the center."

The session, "Live Sports Streaming: Recipe For Global Fan Following," will be held Tuesday, April 26, from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. in room W311-W313 in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The panel is available to all attendees with a Streaming Summit Pass.

Additional information about the session is available on the NAB Show website . To learn more about ViewLift and its OTT solutions, visit www.viewlift.com.

