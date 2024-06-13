SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidnoz, a transformative AI tools platform, today announces the release of Vidnoz AI 3.0, introducing its brand new features - Team Collaboration and Scene-based Sitting Avatars. These innovative updates significantly streamline the video production workflow, delivering a comprehensive video creation experience for its users. Vidnoz AI commits to delving into the realm of spokesperson videos and transforming video communication with a diverse cast of lifelike avatars.

Vidnoz AI 3.0 Empowers Businesses & Creators with Next-Gen Avatar Video Creation

Video content consumption is skyrocketing in the digital age, with year-over-year growth of 80%. Businesses, educators, and individuals alike rely on videos to convey messages, share knowledge, and engage audiences. Vidnoz AI address this growing need by providing powerful solutions that enhance team communication and make video creation easier.

Groundbreaking Collaboration: Redefining Teamwork

Vidnoz AI 3.0 allows team members to work closely on video projects seamlessly, fostering collaboration and enhancing productivity.

Unlimited Team Size : Vidnoz AI supports teams of nearly any size, accommodating up to 1000 members, making it suitable for both small and large organizations.

: Vidnoz AI supports teams of nearly any size, accommodating up to 1000 members, making it suitable for both small and large organizations. Easy to share and organize: Users can swiftly create folders, streamlining the management of various projects and resources, in addition to sharing project files, templates, and feature permissions for seamless communication and coordination.

Users can swiftly create folders, streamlining the management of various projects and resources, in addition to sharing project files, templates, and feature permissions for seamless communication and coordination. Real-time Collaboration: Team members can share ideas and provide feedback on video projects in real time, ensuring a cohesive and efficient workflow.

Unmatched Authenticity: Scene-based Sitting Avatars

Scene-based sitting avatars add a new dimension of realism and engagement to video creation. Suitable scenarios for Sitting Avatars include:

Meeting Videos : Improve the professionalism of online meetings with avatars that mimic a natural sitting posture, creating a more engaging and lifelike interaction.

: Improve the professionalism of online meetings with avatars that mimic a natural sitting posture, creating a more engaging and lifelike interaction. Educational Videos : Make educational content more relatable and engaging with avatars that can sit and interact with virtual environments, enhancing the learning experience.

: Make educational content more relatable and engaging with avatars that can sit and interact with virtual environments, enhancing the learning experience. Sales Video: Scale and personalize sales videos to improve efficiency in every sales touch-point:From outreach, and follow-ups, to successful closure.

Unwavering Commitment to "Free for All"

Despite elevating video quality to the next level, Vidnoz AI continues to provide daily free usage for all users. Users can freely explore 900+ Avatars, 450+ voices, 1000+ templates, numerous images, and video assets on Vidnoz AI. Anyone, from creators to companies, can create top-notch spokesperson videos effortlessly.

Sam Brown, the chief product manager of Vidnoz AI, said, "The demand for video content is growing, and we are committed to making video creation simple and accessible to everyone. Our team will constantly add new templates and avatars to the collection, diversify avatar roles, and include more high-end speech options for various scenarios."

To explore Vidnoz AI 3.0 and experience the next-generation video creation, please visit www.vidnoz.com.

About Vidnoz

Vidnoz is an innovative AI tools platform that aims to enable everyone to complete voice, graphics, and video generation effortlessly. Founded in 2016, Vidnoz started with the mission to revolutionize the world with AI tools. Vidnoz has launched 20+ free AI tools, serving users in 26+ industries including education, manufacturing, and real estate.

Media Contact

Hayley Walker

press@vidnoz.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437853/Vidnoz_AI_3_0.jpg