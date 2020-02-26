VideoElephant Partners With Gen Z Video Publisher Zoomin to Expand Its Video Library Offering

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VideoElephant, a global aggregator and distributor of video content, is delighted to announce its partnership with Zoomin to bring additional premium content to its library.

Zoomin is one of the world's hottest online video publishers. The company produces hundreds of high quality videos each month in nine languages, targeted at one of today's most influential audiences, Generation Z.

The VideoElephant library hosts over 2 million videos made available in global markets, across a range of genres and languages. The addition of Zoomin further enhances the value and extensive choice that the library brings to VideoElephant's broad range of customers in the digital space.

Commenting on the partnership VideoElephant Head of Content, Kate Doughan, said: "Zoomin is a fantastic addition to the VideoElephant library. Their content brings yet more premium quality videos to the VideoElephant offering, providing our customers with more choice for Gen Z-targeted content that captivates audiences and engages viewers."

"At Zoomin, we focus on inspiring, emotionally compelling and empowering content," said Anouk van Dijk, Global Head of Sales, Zoomin. "It's great to see this reach an even wider audience through VideoElephant."

About VideoElephant

Founded in Dublin in 2012 with offices in Dublin, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Sydney, VideoElephant is a global aggregator and distributor of online video content. VideoElephant provides a centralized video library of over 2,000,000 videos with 2,500+ new videos added daily to customers in the web, ad tech, OTT, mobile, DOOH and broadcast sectors globally.

To learn more about the VideoElephant library, click here.

About Zoomin

Zoomin is an Azerion company based in Amsterdam that focuses on inspiring, emotionally compelling and empowering content, both in digital short form and TV long form.

Azerion (azerion.com) is a tech company in the media and entertainment business. Hundreds of millions of people play our games and watch our videos. Advertisers reach massive audiences and targeted groups with our tech. Publishers earn top revenue with our tech and engage quality audiences with our content. Uniquely, Azerion works across these groups. We spot synergies, find efficiencies and weave together the best strands from our business for each of our users.

Azerion: content, reach, revenue, engagement — a million possibilities.

Related Links

https://www.videoelephant.com



SOURCE VideoElephant