Video: U.S. AI Advisor Sacks Highlights UAE and G42 as Critical Partners in U.S. AI Competitiveness

Momentum builds behind AI partnership following last year's announcement of a 5GW UAE–US AI Campus and chip approvals as leaders meet in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, G42 Group CEO Peng Xiao joined David Sacks, White House Advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, for a timely discussion on the future of U.S.–UAE AI cooperation and what it will take to compete at scale in the global AI race.

As AI rapidly moves from experimentation to mass adoption, the panel underscored a central reality that AI leadership will be defined by ecosystem partnerships, infrastructure readiness, and access to energy and compute at unprecedented scale. Speaking at the UAE Pavilion, Sacks highlighted the UAE, and G42, as a critical partner in enabling this next phase of AI growth, emphasizing the importance of trusted partners that can deliver gigawatt-scale power and deploy AI on U.S. technology stacks.

From G42's perspective, Xiao shared insights from building and operating AI infrastructure at scale, stressing that trust, execution, and long-term investment are foundational to success. He highlighted the UAE's unique ability to support global AI workloads efficiently from Abu Dhabi, reaching billions of users worldwide with ultra-low latency, and reinforced the role of AI diffusion in sustaining U.S. leadership.

The conversation follows major milestones in U.S.–UAE AI collaboration, including the announcement of a planned 5GW UAE–U.S. AI Campus, the largest outside the United States, and recent U.S. approvals supporting advanced AI compute for G42.

Watch the full conversation to hear how U.S.–UAE AI cooperation is shaping the future of global AI leadership here: https://youtu.be/dF2SollBR_k

G42 is a technology holding group and a global leader in artificial intelligence, delivering impactful solutions across sectors including government, healthcare, energy, finance, and space. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 is building the Intelligence Grid to deliver intelligence on demand, securely and at scale.

