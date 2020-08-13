Video Surveillance Market Worth $109.62 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 12.91% CAGR: Verified Market Research
13 Aug, 2020, 14:14 BST
Rising demand for security observation products on account of criminal activities, cost reduction in availing various cloud storage solutions, and threat activities are essential factors enhancing this market
Jersey City, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Video Surveillance Market by System (Analog Video Surveillance Systems, IP Video Surveillance Systems), by Offering (Hardware, Software, Video Surveillance-as-a-Service, Installation & Maintenance Services), by Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Residential, Public Facility, Industrial), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Video Surveillance Market was valued at USD 41.30 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 109.62 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.91% from 2020 to 2027.
This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=9247
Browse in-depth TOC on "Video Surveillance Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Video Surveillance Market Overview
With the growing concern for security, there is a rising demand for the video surveillance market. This system consists of IP video/network video surveillance systems that offer amazing features such as high resolution and product scalability that will help the organizations to increase their operational efficiency, which will lead to the growth of the market. In addition, rising demand for security observation products on account of criminal activities, cost reduction in availing various cloud storage solutions, and threat activities are essential factors enhancing this market.
With the use of IP-based digital technologies, it is able to detect and prevent undesirable behaviors, such as shoplifting, thefts, vandalism, and terror attacks. However, certain factors like the absence of unified standardization, exorbitant initial costs, and the impending threat to data integrity are restraining the growth of the video surveillance market. Moreover, rising government investment in increasing safety levels in public places is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the market to grow over the forecast period.
The major players in the market are Hikvision, Dahua , Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, FLIR , Avigilon , Hanwha Techwin, and others.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Video Surveillance Market on the basis of System, Offering, Vertical, and Geography.
- Video Surveillance Market by System
- Analog Video Surveillance Systems
- IP Video Surveillance Systems
- Video Surveillance Market by Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Video Surveillance-as-a-Service
- Installation & Maintenance Services
- Video Surveillance Market by Vertical
- Commercial
- Infrastructure
- Military & Defense
- Residential
- Public Facility
- Industrial
- Video Surveillance Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Enforcement Point (Gateway, Controller, End point), by End-User (Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Retail and Ecommerce), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component (Solutions, Services), by Deployment Mode (Physical, Cloud, Virtual), by End-User (Telecom Operators, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Media and Entertainment, Internet Service Providers and Cable Operators), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026
5G Technology Market by Connectivity (Ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC), Massive machine type communication (mMTC), Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB)), by Applications (VR & AR, Smart surveillance, Monitoring & tracking, Enhanced video services, Connected vehicles, Automation), by End-User (Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Automotive), Geography, Forecast, 2029-2026
Conversational AI Market by Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Automated Speech Recognition, Natural Language Processing), by Application (Customer Support, Personal Assistant, Branding and Advertisement, Customer Engagement and Retention), by Vertical (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (203)-411-9686
APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228124/Video_Surveillance_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170750/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Verified Market Research