Video Streaming Software Market to Surpass US$ 36.29 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global video streaming software market size was valued at US$ 8.84 Billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 36.29 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.30% from 2023 to 2030. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market is experiencing strong growth owing to increasing internet penetration, rising demand for non-demand video content, the proliferation of mobile devices, advancement in video compression technologies, and growing popularity of live streaming platforms.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Video Streaming Software Market:

1. Technological Advancement:

Innovation in streaming technology, such as higher video quality (4K, HDR), improved compression algorithms, and low-latency streaming are enhancing user experience. Growing popularity of mobile devices is driving a shift towards mobile-friendly streaming apps, leading to increased competition in the mobile streaming space.

2. Live streaming Dominance:

Live streaming is a key trend, with platforms focusing on real-time engagement, including live events, gaming, and interactive content. . Over-the-top services continue to gain prominence, challenging traditional TV broadcasting by offering on-demand content directly to consumers over the internet.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4372

Key Market Takeaways:

Global video streaming software market is expected to surpass US$ 36.29 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 19.30% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to rising penetration of mobile devices and the internet and growing on demand for video on streaming.

On the basis of Component, Solution segment is expected to monopolize the global video streaming software market due to its comprehensive offerings, including robust encoding, efficient content delivery, and adaptable playback options. These solutions often integrate advanced features like analytics, DRM, and scalable infrastructure, providing a seamless experience.

On the basis of Streaming Type, Live Streaming division is projected to lead the global market due to its real time engagement, interactive features, and varied content, providing users with immediate and dynamic experiences.

On the basis of Deployment, On-premises division is expected to be on the top in the global video streaming software market due to various factors such as security concerns, regulatory requirements, and the need for customized, dedicated solutions tailored to specific organizational needs.

On the basis of Vertical, Healthcare segment is poised to hold a significant valuation in the global market is driven by increased demand for telemedicine services, medical training through online platforms, and the adoption of video conferencing for remote patient consultation.

On the basis of Region, Asia Pacific region takes center stage in the global market owing to factors such as rapid technological advancement, increasing internet penetration, and growing consumer base.

Key players in the global video streaming software market include IBM Corporation, Haivision, Brightcove, Qumu, Kaltura, Sonic Foundry, Vimeo, SprountVideo, VBrick, MediaPlatform, Dacast, Agile Content, and Wowza, and Panopto etc.

Global Video Streaming Software Market Key Developments

In April 2023, Akamai Technologies revealed new cloud computing capabilities foe streaming video at the 2023 NAB show. The capabilities are intended to assist OTT operators in providing viewers with a high-quality and more personalized video experience.

In March 2023, Brightcove added new platform integrations with Shopify, Instagram, and Sales Force Sales cloud to its video cloud platform, expanding its e-commerce capacities.

In January 2023, IBM Waston Media announced the addition of additional event registration operation to IBM enterprise video streaming. These virtual event enhancement for registration from logic and enhanced editing make managing digital events easy and more efficient for users.

Read complete market research report, "Video Streaming Software Market, By Component, By Services, By Streaming Type, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, By Region and Segment Forecast 2023 - 2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Video Streaming Software Market Segmentation:

By Component Solution Transcoding and Processing Video Management Software Video Distribution Video Analytics Video Security Others Services Professional Services Managed Services

By Streaming Type Live Streaming Video On Demand

By Deployment On-premises Cloud

By Vertical Media and Entertainment Banking Financial Services Insurance Academia and Education Healthcare Government Others

By Region North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa Africa By Country: South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4372

Find more related trending reports below:

Video Streaming Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Audio Streaming Market, By Platform (Smartphones, Laptops & Desktops, Tablets), By End Services (Subscription Based Services, Ad-supported Services) and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Video On Demand Service Market, By Content Type (Animation (kids, Movies, Others), Others), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Video Event Data Recorder Market, By Data Storage (Flash Card and Cloud Data Storage), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By End User (Law & Enforcement Agencies and Commercial Fleets), By Sales Channel (Auto OEM and Aftermarket), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg