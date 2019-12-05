Video Streaming Market to Reach $149.34 Bn Globally by 2026 at 18.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in live streamed content, increasing adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, and upsurge in popularity of video game streaming services propel the growth of the global video streaming market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Video streaming market by Component (Solution and Services), Solution Type (IPTV, Over-the-top, and Pay TV), Streaming Type (Live/Linear Video Streaming, and Non-Linear Video Streaming), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise, and Hybrid), Revenue Model (Subscription, Transactional, Advertisement, and Hybrid), End User (Consumer, and Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global video streaming industry was estimated at $38.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $149.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the estimated period.

Drivers, restraints & opportunities

Increase in live streamed content, rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, surge in popularity of video game streaming services, extensive use of videos in corporate training, and upsurge in demand for online videos in developing economies drive the growth of the global video streaming market. On the other hand, bandwidth limitations and latency & reliability issues curtail down the growth to some extent. However, growing impact of video streaming in the education sector and integration of advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality are expected to pave the way for a plethora of opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2346

The solution segment to dominate during the estimated period

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global video streaming market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Growing popularity of online streaming over media platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video has boosted the growth of the segment. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the period 2019–2026. Services play a vital role in the over-the-top market, as they focus on meeting client requirements, including reduced cost and enhanced performance of video platforms, which boosts the growth of the segment.

The pay TV segment to maintain its top status during the study period

Based on solution-type, the pay TV segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global video streaming market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2026. This is due to rising adoption of mobile and fixed communication broadband in the region across Asia-Pacific. At the same time, the over-the-top segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.2% throughout the forecast period. The availability of differentiated content across different regions is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

The on-premise segment to lead the trail till 2026

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global video streaming market. This is attributed to the high adoption of on-premise based video streaming solution in enterprises for content management, media processing, and storage, decision making, and others. Simultaneously, the cloud segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the study period. Rising number of internet users in the Asia Pacific and LAMEA regions as well as increase in use of cloud-based video streaming applications are predicted to fuel the growth of the segment.

North America to maintain its lion's share by 2026

Based on geography, North America held more than half of the global video streaming market share, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising adoption for video streaming services by households in the U.S. which has majorly contributed towards the revenue growth of service providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.7% through 2019–2026. The fact that social media companies are capitalizing on the increasing popularity of this system propel the growth of the market in the province.

For Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2346

Leading players-

Amazon.com Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Ustream, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Limited

Holdings Limited Kaltura, Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Hulu, LLC.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Video Analytics Market Share to Hit $14,443.00 Million by 2025

Over-the-top Market to Garner $332.52 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 16.7%

Online Video Platform Market is Projected to Garner $915 Million by 2025

Video On Demand Market Trends, Demand and Technology Growth 2019 to 2026

Related Blogs:

Over-the-Top Services to be Remodeled with Variety of Contents and New Inventions

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research