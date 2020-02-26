Video Streaming Market Seeing 18.3% CAGR to Register $149.34 Billion by 2026

Big Market Research has added a new research report that provides thorough information and growth outlook of the global video streaming market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report, the global video streaming market is projected to reach $149.34 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026. This report is a professional and in-depth research formulated by considering the major driving factors, regional market situations, key competitors, and size & scope of the market.

The global video streaming market research report delivers an executive summary which comprises of all the required market figures. It also explains all the factors that are expected to propel the growth of the global video streaming market. According to the report, rise in implementation of cloud-based video streaming solutions, surge in live streamed content, and increase in popularity of video game streaming services are boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread usage of videos in corporate training and the rapid growth of online video in emerging economies are some other factors that are fueling the growth of the market. However, limitations in bandwidth and issues related to reliability & latency are likely to hinder the video streaming market growth. Additionally, increasing impact of video streaming in educational areas and integration of innovative technologies in video platforms to enhance the video quality are offering several opportunities for the growth of the market.

The report delivers key insights of the market which include:

An overview of the market including its definition, applications, developments, and manufacturing technology. Detailed information on the position of the market as well as the status of video streaming companies in this market. Company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019—2026 market shares for key merchants active in the market. Thorough information regarding the market based on regional segments, and application/type, which can be used for the competitive landscape analysis. Recent developments and trends in the video streaming industry.

Additionally, the research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the key segments of the video streaming industry with the help of charts, graphs, and tables. An overview of each market segment such as component, solution type, streaming type, deployment mode, revenue model, end user, and region are also provided in the report. Based on component, the report divides the market into solutions and services. By solution type, the report classifies the market into IPTV, over-the-top, and Pay-TV. On the basis of streaming type, the report bifurcates the market into live/linear video streaming and non-linear video streaming. By deployment mode, the report divides the market into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. Based on revenue model, the report classifies the market into subscription, consumer, and enterprise. Based on region, the report analyzes the market across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report also provides a detailed analysis of market value and consumption scale for each region.

Moreover, the report provides a list of key players functioning in the global video streaming market. These players are Hulu, LLC., Amazon.com Inc., Kaltura, Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Akamai Technologies, Netflix Inc., Baidu Inc., Comcast Corporation, Ustream, Inc., and Brightcove Inc. These insights are helpful for stakeholders, companies, and investors to determine the strength of competition and take the necessary steps to obtain a leading position in the video streaming industry.

