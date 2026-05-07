Video Rebirth Launches BACH -- An AI Video Engine That Turns Ideas Into 30-Second Multi-Shot Films

Ranked #6 in the world on Artificial Analysis upon debut

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Video Rebirth today launched BACH, an industrial-grade AI video engine designed around one principle: understanding what the director wants to see on screen. Available now at www.bach.art.

BACH enables users to upload reference images, describe a shot sequence, and generate a multi-shot film of up to 30 seconds — with the same character held consistently across every frame and distinct emotions directable per shot.

Before public launch, BACH ranked #6 in the world on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena — the largest blind benchmark for AI video — performing at the same level as Kling 3.0 Omni and Grok Video.

"The question from production teams was never whether AI could make impressive video. It was whether AI could understand what they were trying to shoot," said Dr. Wei Liu, Co-founder and CEO, IEEE/AAAS Fellow. "BACH is built around that understanding."

Key Capabilities:

Character Consistency: Proprietary Physics-Native Attention (PNA) locks facial identity across every shot. Emotions directable per shot down to micro-expression level.

Proprietary Physics-Native Attention (PNA) locks facial identity across every shot. Emotions directable per shot down to micro-expression level. Precision Camera Execution: Dual Diffusion Transformer (DDiT) delivers accurate whip pans, rack focus, and lighting through physical modelling.

Dual Diffusion Transformer (DDiT) delivers accurate whip pans, rack focus, and lighting through physical modelling. Montage: Generates multi-shot films up to 30 seconds with automatic planning, transitions, and consistent identity.

Generates multi-shot films up to 30 seconds with automatic planning, transitions, and consistent identity. Production-Ready: Native 1080p. Sound effects, voiceover, and BGM generated in the same workflow.

Enterprise

Pilot programs active with a major global e-commerce platform, film studios, advertising agencies, and game studios.

Launch Offer

May subscribers receive credits that never expire. No monthly reset. No deadline.

Product demo: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LBP6t6Szjo-TG7ZVmBtNzE-lo00H2A6Z?usp=sharing

About Video Rebirth

Founded by Dr. Wei Liu (ex-Tencent Distinguished Scientist, IEEE Fellow) and headquartered in Singapore. Proprietary DDiT and PNA architectures deliver character consistency and directorial precision for professional creators worldwide.

BACH — The AI Video Engine That Understands Your Shot.

www.videorebirth.com | pr@videorebirth.com