Video Podcast from Flapmax and Microsoft Features the Startup Founders Energizing Africa's Digital Ecosystem

"We created the FAST Founder Series to share unique success stories from our global community of entrepreneurs with the world," said the Flapmax team. "Hearing their stories directly from these innovative young professionals is inspiring, to say the least. Listeners can expect to be awed, engaged, and come away with actionable insights to help grow their own business."

Revolutionizing industry across the continent with AgriTech, EduTech, HealthTech and FinTech, the twelve startup founders featured in the FAST Founder Series podcast are graduates of the first FAST startup accelerator. They were chosen from more than 800 applicants representing 25 countries in Africa. The twelve entrepreneurs represent six countries and nine industries, and include two women founders. Each startup founder is tackling challenges that address the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including equality, education, and poverty reduction.

With a new episode released each week on Wednesdays, the series will delve into key topics for startup founders, including job creation, business formation, cloud computing and AI, and venture capital. Podcast viewers will learn how these individual entrepreneurs are leveraging technology to scale sustainable operations across Africa and around the world.

FAST accelerator participants study corporate governance, technology integration, funding strategies and community building opportunities designed to help them scale rapidly and sustainably. Microsoft engineers serve as business mentors, working one-on-one with accelerator participants. The participants also gain access to innovative technology tools and services, including Fast Portal, SME Marketplaces, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and Microsoft Azure.

The founders interviewed in the series include Mustafa Suberu, Capsa Technology – Nigeria; Vincent Okeke, Legitcar – Nigeria; Ryan Panderis, LynkWise – Namibia; Innocent Orikiiriza, KaCyber – Uganda; Edwin Lubanga, Snark Health – Kenya; Karim Amer, VAIS – Egypt; Dominic Kavuisya, Taimba – Kenya; Lekan Omotosho, Pade – Nigeria; Deyo Adeniran, DayDone – Nigeria; Ronald Mutuku, Silku – Kenya; Paulus Indongo, K-12 Plus – Namibia; and Dr. Trish Scanlan, Tumani La Maisha – Tanzania.

View a preview of the episode here and here.



The full FAST Founder Series video podcast episodes are available to view on the Flapmax YouTube channel, as well as Apple Podcast, Spotify, and Google Podcast. Follow the full season premiere at https://founders.fastaccelerator.com

About FAST Accelerator

FAST Accelerator is a technology accelerator from Flapmax built in partnership with Microsoft. The accelerator encourages collaboration across borders and is committed to expanding opportunities for technology innovation and implementation worldwide.

Contact: team@fastaccelerator.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPH9UTW9Uwg

SOURCE Flapmax