Video on Demand Market to reach $387.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 16.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in use of smart devices and mobile data subscriptions and increase in popularity of live streaming, drive the growth of the global video on demand market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Video on Demand Market by Component (Solution and Service), Monetization Models (Subscription-based, Advertising-based, and Transaction-based), and End User (Media, Entertainment, and Gaming, Travel and Hospitality, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032" According to the report, the video on demand market generated $84.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $387.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The video on demand market is expected to witness notable growth owing to rise in use of smart devices and mobile data subscriptions, increase in popularity of live streaming, and rise in number of streaming services. Moreover, surge in penetration of smartphones is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, availability of open-source video platforms limits the growth of the video on demand market.

Report coverage & details:

The solution segment to rule the market

By component, the solution segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global video on demand market revenue, owing to various technologies, platforms, and strategies that enable the delivery of video content to users on-demand, allowing them to watch videos whenever they want. In addition, these solutions provide tools and systems for organizing, storing, and managing video content. However, the service segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, owing to offer a wide variety of content, ranging from movies and TV shows to documentaries, original series, and user-generated content. In addition, video on demand services provide a means for content creators to distribute their videos directly to their target audience.

The subscription-based segment to rule the market

By monetization models, the subscription-based segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global video on demand market revenue, owing to services accessible on multiple devices, offering personalized features, and often has user-friendly interfaces to improve user experience, and make data-driven decisions regarding content creation. However, the advertising-based segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period, owing to provide customized advertisements by utilizing data analytics and insights into user behavior, which improves the efficiency of marketing efforts.

The IT and telecom segment to dominate by 2032

By end user, the media, entertainment, and gaming segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global video on demand market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to increase in the need for smart devices in these sectors to simplify processes, improve efficiency, and enhance scalability. However, the travel and hospitality segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 19.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in investments from government authorities and several public and private authorities in emerging technologies to provide effective business operations for travel and hospitality organizations.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America held the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global video on demand market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to adoption of smartphones among population, the potential consumer for movies and TV shows, leading to increased demand for video on demand services. In addition, the widespread availability of high-speed internet and the growing prevalence of mobile data plans make it more convenient for people to access video on demand services. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period, owing to diverse range of cultures, languages, and demographics which leading to the creation of region-specific or culturally relevant content and shows. In addition, companies in the Asia-Pacific region offer affordable subscription plans, making it cost-effective for users to stream content.

Leading Market Players

Google LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu

Netflix, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

YouTube

Comcast

Apple, Inc.

Disney

Hulu LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global video on demand market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

