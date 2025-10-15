VIDEO: Minesto CEO comments on the company's position as a leading ocean energy technology and its journey to build a new industry based on innovation
News provided byMinesto AB
15 Oct, 2025, 11:33 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the demonstration of the Dragon 4 tidal power plant in Gothenburg on 8 October 2025, Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund held a presentation together with CTO Bernt Erik Westre and Concept Group Manager Björn Bergqvist. Martin Edlund began by commenting on the company's position as a leading ocean energy technology and the journey of building a new industry based on innovation.
The presentation is in Swedish and available on Minesto youtube channel:
Vd kommenterar bolagets position som ledande havsenergiteknik - presentation från 8 oktober 2025
The most recent CEO presentation in English is available on Aktiespararna youtube channel:
Minesto - Aktiedagarna Stockholm 16 september 2025
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com
