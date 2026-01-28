Video Interview | Zenzero at the World Economic Forum

Zenzero CEO Michael Bateman shares AI and cyber security insights from the World Economic Forum in Davos

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global leaders, policymakers and business executives gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, against a backdrop of geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, discussions repeatedly returned to the role of technology in shaping strategy. For Michael Bateman, CEO of Zenzero, the challenge facing businesses today is not simply whether to adopt artificial intelligence, but how to do so securely, responsibly and at pace within an increasingly complex global environment.

Zenzero CEO Michael Bateman shares AI and cyber security insights from the World Economic Forum in Davos 2026. Speed Speed

Speaking from Davos, Bateman reflected on a week shaped by conversations around AI, global instability and the international competition for technological leadership. While the potential of AI is widely recognised, he noted that it brings with it a corresponding increase in risk. Organisations are therefore weighing not only the scale of their investment in AI, but also how they protect systems and data as threat actors evolve alongside the technology itself.

"There's a sense of urgency now," Bateman observed. "AI experimentation has been going on for some time, but we've reached the point where competitors, industries and even countries are moving. The momentum is real, and those who wait risk being left behind."

That urgency is mirrored in cyber security. Threat actors are not pausing while organisations build defences, and as AI accelerates, so too does the sophistication of attacks. The result is a landscape where optimism and anxiety coexist: fear of missing out balanced against the need for resilience and trust.

Zenzero operates at the intersection of AI, cloud, infrastructure and cyber security, helping organisations modernise environments while extracting real value from data and emerging technologies. Rather than offering off-the-shelf solutions, the business takes a bespoke approach, assembling the right mix of platforms, tools and custom-built systems to suit each client's starting point.

"Very few organisations are starting with a blank sheet of paper," Bateman said. "Most are carrying decades of infrastructure and complexity, but they still want to take advantage of what AI can offer. Our role is to bridge that gap and make the investment meaningful."

One of the defining challenges for the technology sector, Bateman believes, is the accelerating rate of change itself. Since building Zenzero five years ago, the pace has only increased. The company's response has been to stay relentlessly agile, reinventing itself continuously and ensuring its people are amplified by new technologies rather than displaced by them.

That philosophy extends to talent. Zenzero recruits across the UK and internationally, combining experienced specialists with adaptable generalists and investing heavily in development to help teams evolve alongside AI.

Crucially, Bateman emphasised that successful transformation is no longer an IT-only concern. Building the data foundations that feed AI requires collaboration across the entire organisation, from leadership to frontline teams. Mapping how information actually flows through a business, rather than how it appears on an org chart, often reveals where real change needs to happen.

Looking ahead, Zenzero's growth strategy is underpinned by its dedicated cyber security arm, Zensec, ensuring independence, rigour and "secure by design" principles across everything it delivers.

As organisations reassess the role of digital infrastructure in an interconnected and risk-heavy world, the focus is shifting decisively towards resilience, security and long-term trust. Zenzero's presence in Davos reflects its position at the heart of that shift - helping organisations not just keep pace with change, but turn it into lasting advantage.

For more information on Zenzero's approach to AI, cloud, and cyber security, visit zenzero.co.uk

About Zenzero

Zenzero is a leading managed service provider delivering cyber security, data & AI, and IT services. A certified B Corp, Zenzero pairs growth with purpose and was recognised as a 2024 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 winner and recently listed in 2025 in The Sunday Times 100 of Britain's fastest-growing private companies. Zenzero is headquartered in the UK and operates across the Channel Islands, Ireland, South Africa, Dubai and Australia.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871744/Zenzero_Insights.mp4

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871743/Zenzero_Logo.jpg