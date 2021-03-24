Video Conferencing Devices to Grow Six Times by 2025, Finds Frost & Sullivan

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/5ho

"The market is seeing an unprecedented pace of innovation with rampant proliferation of device form factors. A few years ago, users had limited choice of video conferencing devices. Today, a growing array of device types and flexible deployment models are allowing end users greater choice for video conferencing at home, at the office, and on the go," said Roopam Jain, Senior Director at Frost & Sullivan's Connected Work Practice.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as the new frontier driving better user experiences, enhanced technology and improved meeting space utilization. A growing focus on improving the user experience (UX) is also leading to robust feature sets such as intelligent framing, background noise suppression, virtual backgrounds, and flexible presentation modes.

"Office spaces will be optimized and restructured to build more meeting rooms and collaborative spaces that accommodate frequent, ad-hoc collaboration between on-site and remote workers," Jain added. "The video conferencing penetration rate is projected to grow five times by 2025, driven by video enablement of small spaces, huddle rooms and classrooms."

For further revenue opportunities, video device vendors should:

Understand the Personal Devices Opportunity and Move Early – Help the massive shift to remote work with new personal communication devices that enable smart communication experiences with feature sets and price points that support remote work and personal office spaces at scale.

– Help the massive shift to remote work with new personal communication devices that enable smart communication experiences with feature sets and price points that support remote work and personal office spaces at scale. Bridge the Gap Between Desktop Meetings and Rooms Experience – Cloud desktop meetings have seen big leaps in innovation during the pandemic. As workers return to the office, the meeting rooms experience must keep pace. Obsess over usability in rooms and drive the same level of immersiveness, ease of use, and rich feature sets that are now the norm in personal meetings software.

– Cloud desktop meetings have seen big leaps in innovation during the pandemic. As workers return to the office, the meeting rooms experience must keep pace. Obsess over usability in rooms and drive the same level of immersiveness, ease of use, and rich feature sets that are now the norm in personal meetings software. Take a Vertical Approach – Horizontal meetings are moving to vertical market use cases. High-growth sectors include health care, education, government, retail and manufacturing, among others. Providers must help customers address new video workflows and an accelerated mindset shift from technology to "outcomes."

– Horizontal meetings are moving to vertical market use cases. High-growth sectors include health care, education, government, retail and manufacturing, among others. Providers must help customers address new video workflows and an accelerated mindset shift from technology to "outcomes." Lead with AI and IoT – As customers continue to increase their familiarity with AI, vendors must position AI enhancements to transition from achieving efficiencies to harnessing AI to transform specific business processes, drive innovation, and create entirely new markets.

State of the Global Video Conferencing Devices Market, Forecast to 2025, is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technologies research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

State of the Global Video Conferencing Devices Market, Forecast to 2025

K5BE-64

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Global Corporate Communications

P: +54 11 4777 5300

E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan