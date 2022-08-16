VIDAA announces partnership with Amagi to power its global FAST service expansion

The partnership has helped VIDAA TV grow its content offering with leading free ad-supported streaming TV channels

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced a Connected TV (CTV) content distribution agreement with VIDAA, the provider of a leading smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on Hisense TVs and other smart TVs. The partnership, leveraging Amagi's Content Plus marketplace, gives VIDAA users in the Americas, Australia, and the UK access to Amagi's comprehensive network of FAST channels and AVOD assets from the world's leading content brands across a variety of content genres: sports, news, music, movies, documentaries and more.

VIDAA is a technology and innovation company whose market-leading independent Smart TV OS powers Hisense, Toshiba and over 100 additional TV brands. VIDAA TV, the company's own FAST channels service, launched in the US and Mexico in January 2022, and is now expanding into Europe, LATAM and Australia.

Amagi will also provide VIDAA with its cloud streaming and monetization products, Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi THUNDERSTORM, to create, distribute and monetize VIDAA Owned and Operated FAST channels. The companies are also working together on joint initiatives to enrich end-user experiences, such as the recent pop-up channel called 'America the Beautiful' and personalized content.

"VIDAA has all the building blocks needed to achieve success at scale in the FAST environment," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi. "All they need is a winning combination of technology and content solutions to elevate their content acquisition and playout and help them attain their revenue goals. Amagi is thrilled to be the partner that supports them in this journey."

"Our mission is to deliver the best content to our customers around the world," said Guy Edri, President, VIDAA. "Amagi's suite of FAST channels has helped us expand our channel offering to new and existing markets. The deep insights that Amagi provides on content consumption and audience engagement are a welcome addition. It is helping us add more precision and panache to our content delivery."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cinedigm, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About VIDAA

VIDAA USA Inc. was established in 2019 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia USA. Our flagship product is the VIDAA TV OS which is currently in its sixth generation. VIDAA TV OS is a modern global Smart TV operating system and content platform. By choosing VIDAA, TV OEM manufacturers get a turn-key Linux-based OS with voice control, an app store, billing and payment, and much more. Our customers include brands such as Hisense, Loewe, Toshiba, and many others.

Social tags: @vidaatv Instagram, @vidaatv Facebook, @VIDAATV Twitter, vidaatv LinkedIn

VIDAA Contact

Jernej Smisl

Global Marketing Director, VIDAA USA

jernej.smisl@vidaa.com

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Contact:

BOCA Communications for Amagi

amagi@bocacommunications.com

Amagi Contact:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Vice President - Corporate Marketing

Email: sanjay@amagi.com

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.