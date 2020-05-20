Victaulic Adds Virtual Access to Renowned Continuing Education Program

7,200+ Construction and Engineering Professionals Across 99 Countries Attended "Victaulic University" Online in First Eight Weeks

Demand for More Versatile Training Options Has Surged in the Wake of the Global Pandemic

EASTON, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Victaulic, the world's leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe-joining systems, is now offering free virtual courses from its accredited and award-winning Victaulic University program to construction professionals around the world.

Growing demand for more versatile training options and shrinking access to traditional classes given the COVID-19 pandemic presented an opportune time for Victaulic to make its robust catalog of courses, many of which offer International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) Continuing Education Units (CEUs), available to industry professionals such as owners, engineers, contractors, architects and designers online.

"The launch of Victaulic University's virtual platform is another successful result of collaborating with customers to help solve their challenges," said Eric Luftig, Vice President, at Victaulic. "We are pleased to introduce an innovative and convenient way to support the industry's need for high-quality education."

Victaulic has instructed 175 live sessions since March, attracting approximately 7,200 virtual learners from 99 countries. Attendance is growing rapidly as Victaulic adds new content and more users discover the program.

"The Victaulic education program presents valuable information in a well-organized and easily understood fashion," said Mike Stossel, Senior Design Manager at KNS Sprinkler Design and a recent Victaulic University participant. "The content is extremely insightful, and we look forward to participating in more courses in the future."

Victaulic's 45+ piping technology courses are available at no cost in two virtual formats: live, instructor-led webinars and self-paced courses, which are available on-demand at any time. Courses are taught in English, Spanish, and German, with new languages being added regularly, and cover several industries, including:

General Engineering/Construction

Plumbing, Heating and Air

Data Centers

Fire Protection

Virtual Design and Construction

CEUs or Professional Development Hours (PDHs), which are required for maintaining engineering certifications are immediately available upon completion of applicable courses.

Victaulic established accredited Victaulic University in 2013.

"Between Victaulic's 100-year legacy and over 200 years of knowledge amongst the instructors, the global construction industry will undoubtedly benefit from Victaulic University," said Colin Phelps, Sales Training Manager at Victaulic. "So far, we've had more than 12,000 courses completed. With our robust content and a growing curriculum, there's something for everyone."

For more information or to register, please visit www.victaulic.com/learn.

About Victaulic

Since 1919, Victaulic has been the originator and world's leading producer of mechanical pipe joining solutions. Victaulic has 14 manufacturing facilities and 29 branches worldwide with nearly 5,000 employees who speak 43 languages across the globe. Used in the most demanding markets, Victaulic innovative piping technologies and services put people to work faster while increasing safety, ensuring reliability and maximizing efficiency. With over 1,900 global patents, Victaulic solutions are at work in more than 140 countries across diverse business lines including oil and gas, chemical, mining, power generation, water and wastewater treatment, military and marine, as well as commercial building and fire protection. For more information visit http://www.victaulic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/438995/Victaulic_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.victaulic.com



SOURCE Victaulic