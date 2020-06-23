Vicore Pharma Expands Recruitment Base for the ATTRACT study

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for rare lung disorders, today announces that the ATTRACT VP01 (C21) COVID-19 study has been approved by the health authorities in India.

In order to accelerate recruitment in the ATTRACT study, Vicore Pharma has performed a thorough review to assess feasibility in countries outside UK and has filed a clinical trial application in India that was approved in record time. "Speed is of the essence in COVID-19, and India still has a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 patients. Adding clinical sites in India will contribute to accelerate enrolment in the ATTRACT study". says Mimi Flensburg VP Clinical Development, Vicore Pharma.

About the study

The study, named ATTRACT ( A ngiotensin II T ype T wo R eceptor A gonist C OVID-19 T rial), is targeting hospitalized patients treated with basic respiratory care, and not yet on mechanical ventilation. These patients have an early intense inflammatory drive in the lungs which can lead to acute respiratory failure if it progresses.

The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II trial in approximately 100 COVID-19 patients. It will, in addition to safety, investigate the efficacy on respiratory failure and functional clinical outcomes.

Apart from the recent approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the ATTRACT study has received full approval in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the Health Research Agency (Ethics Committee). In addition, Vicore Pharma has recently announced the award of a £ 1.5 million grant from the UK-based self-funded medical research charity LifeArc to part-fund the study.

First in class molecule

VP01 (C21), a first in class orally available low molecular weight angiotensin II receptor type 2 (AT2R) agonist, activates the "protective arm" of the renin angiotensin system (RAS). It is under development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), pulmonary fibrosis in systemic sclerosis (SSc) and COVID-19.

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Vicore Pharma is a rare disease pharmaceutical company focused on rare lung disorders and related indications. The company currently has two drug development programs, VP01 and VP02.

VP01 (C21) is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF"), pulmonary fibrosis in systemic sclerosis ("SSc") and COVID-19. VP02 is based on a new formulation and delivery route of an existing immunomodulatory compound (an "IMiD"). VP02 focuses on the underlying disease and the severe cough associated with IPF. VP01 and VP02 are also being actively evaluated for other indications within the field of interstitial lung diseases where there are significant unmet needs.

The company's shares (VICO) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. For more information, see www.vicorepharma.com.

