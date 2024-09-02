VICENZAORO SEPTEMBER 2024: EUROPE'S LEADING EXHIBITION FOR A GLOBAL JEWELLERY SUPPLY CHAIN WORTH €725 BILLION

Italian Exhibition Group

02 Sep, 2024

VICENZA, Italy, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewellery Boutique Show (VOS), Europe's premier international jewellery exhibition, will take place from September 6th to 10th 2024 in Vicenza, Italy. Organized by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), this flagship event, will feature over 1,200 exhibitors and attract buyers and visitors from more than 130 countries. Vicenzaoro serves as a global showcase for the latest trends, innovations, and craftsmanship that define the jewellery market.

EMPOWERING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL JEWELLERY MARKET

VOS will bring together the entire jewellery and contemporary watchmaking supply chain, which generated approximately €725 billion in global revenues in 2023. Analysts* project further growth of 5% by 2030, driven by emerging markets such as India and China. The exhibition will cover all facets of the industry, from fine jewellery and gold manufacturing to wristwatches, components, gems, diamonds, and packaging. This comprehensive showcase will preview the trends set to influence store windows in 2025, making VOS a must-attend event for industry professionals.

(*On different segments: Cognitive Market Research, GlobeNewswire, Grand View Research, IMARC Group, Future Market Insights, Custom Market Insights, Exactitude Consultancy, OMR Global)

STRATEGIC RENEWAL AND EXPANSION

As Vicenzaoro celebrates its 70th anniversary, it continues to evolve as a vital forum for business development, networking, and knowledge exchange. To accommodate ongoing growth, IEG has launched a major renewal project at the Vicenza exhibition center, scheduled for completion in 2026. This project will replace the historic Halls 2 and 5 with a new 22,000-square-metre hall on two floors, ensuring the event's capacity and breadth remain unaffected during the transition. This renewal underscores Vicenzaoro's commitment to maintaining its leadership in the industry and enhancing the experience for exhibitors and visitors.

SPOTLIGHT ON TRENDS AND INNOVATION

A key highlight of VOS will be the world preview of the Trendbook 2026+, offering insights into the future of the jewellery market. Additionally, from September 6th to 8th, the event will host VO'Clock Privé, a free-entry public event dedicated to contemporary watchmaking. This segment will feature the latest market news, talks, and technical seminars, appealing to a growing community of watch enthusiasts.

Vicenzaoro September 2024 remains at the forefront of the global jewellery market, driving innovation, setting trends, and supporting growth in this dynamic sector. It continues to be an indispensable event for industry professionals worldwide.

For information www.vicenzaoro.com/en

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260872/4738555/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

