ViCentra Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

Karen Baxter , former VP & GM at Dexcom with deep expertise in diabetes device commercialization across Europe, joins as SVP Sales , Europe

Jay Little, leader from Medtronic Diabetes, appointed VP Strategy & Business Development

Team expansion will drive growth strategy, market development, and partnerships for scalable expansion to accelerate Kaleido's growth across European markets

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViCentra, a European medical device company redefining insulin delivery for people with diabetes with the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, today announced two strategic senior leadership appointments following the company's recent $85 million Series D financing. Karen Baxter, former Vice President & General Manager at Dexcom, joins as Senior Vice President of Sales, Europe, and Jay Little, a long-time commercialization and market access executive at Medtronic Diabetes, takes on the newly created role of Vice President of Strategy & Business Development.

Together, they bring nearly 40 years of experience commercializing diabetes medical devices, further strengthening ViCentra's leadership team. With fresh capital fueling its next phase of growth, ViCentra is strategically investing in talent, market expansion, and commercial infrastructure to accelerate the reach of its Kaleido insulin patch pump across Europe and into new markets, ultimately improving outcomes for people living with diabetes.

"These are transformative additions to our leadership team," said Tom Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of ViCentra. "Karen brings an exceptional track record of scaling category-defining diabetes businesses across Europe through both direct sales as well as distributors. Jay adds deep strategic expertise in partnerships, reimbursement, and commercial execution. With their leadership, ViCentra is well-positioned to bring the Kaleido experience to more people living with diabetes."

With nearly two decades of commercial experience in European diabetes markets, Karen Baxter joins ViCentra after nine years at Dexcom, where she served as VP & GM for Northern Europe and select international markets. She launched and scaled Dexcom's UK & Ireland business to more than $200 million in annual revenue, built a commercial team of 250+, and helped deliver more than $1 billion in cumulative regional sales. Karen brings deep expertise in market entry, reimbursement, and commercial execution across Europe's diverse healthcare systems.

"I am thrilled to join ViCentra at such a pivotal stage in its growth," commented Karen Baxter, Senior Vice President of Sales, Europe. "Kaleido's user-centered design and lifestyle-first approach truly sets it apart, offering people with diabetes greater freedom, comfort, and discretion in their insulin therapy. I am excited to collaborate with our teams and clinical partners to expand access, drive adoption, and bring this premium, life-enhancing experience to more people across Europe."

With deep experience in strategic growth, market access, and partnerships, Jay Little joins ViCentra as Vice President of Strategy & Business Development. He brings 18 years of U.S. leadership experience from Medtronic Diabetes, where he led payer strategy, value-based care initiatives, and large-scale commercial partnerships. His expertise spans reimbursement and access strategy for new product launches, enterprise-level contracting, and cross-functional commercialization, all critical to navigating complex healthcare systems and driving sustainable market expansion.

At ViCentra, Jay will be responsible for corporate strategy and business development, with a mandate to support long-term scalability, commercial readiness, and strategic partnerships. His focus will include building strategic alliances, optimizing market development pathways, and advancing ViCentra's broader growth ambitions.

"ViCentra distinguishes itself through a compelling fusion of design, precision, and purpose. The momentum behind Kaleido is both strong and growing, underscoring its potential to reshape diabetes care," remarked Jay Little, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development. "Throughout my career, I have been committed to expanding access to diabetes technology that truly improves lives. This is the right team and the right time to make a bigger impact. I am excited to build the partnerships and strategies needed to bring Kaleido's innovative, user-centered insulin delivery to more people."

With strong new leadership and fresh capital, ViCentra is primed to accelerate the expansion of Kaleido across Europe and into new markets. These strategic moves mark a major step forward in the company's mission to transform diabetes care through innovative, user-centered technology.

About Kaleido

Kaleido is redefining the category of wearable insulin delivery as the first insulin patch pump designed with the form, function, and simplicity of a lifestyle product. Compact, featherlight, and discreet, Kaleido is designed with a focus on personal technology rather than a traditional medical device. It is made from premium materials and features customizable aluminum shells in ten color options, enabling self-expression, not just glycemic control. It offers users flexibility in how and where they wear their pump, allowing people with diabetes to manage their therapy in a way that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.

It is the smallest, lightest, most precise insulin patch pump in its class—delivering advanced, automated insulin therapy through seamless integration with Diabeloop's clinically validated hybrid closed loop algorithms, DBLG1 and DBLG2.

About ViCentra

ViCentra is on a mission to improve life with diabetes through empathetic innovation, simplicity, and design excellence. The company develops and manufactures the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, a flexible, discreet, and beautifully crafted alternative to traditional insulin pumps. Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ViCentra is commercially expanding across Europe and preparing for U.S. market entry. Its investors include Innovation Industries, Partners in Equity, Invest-NL, EQT Life Sciences, Health Innovations, and INKEF. More information about ViCentra can be found at www.hellokaleido.com