ViCentra Raises $85M to Scale Manufacturing and Accelerate Market Penetration of Kaleido Insulin Patch Pump

Led by new investor Innovation Industries, with matching contributions from existing investors, Partners in Equity and Invest-NL, the $85M round also drew support from EQT Life Sciences and Health Innovations, demonstrating strong confidence in ViCentra's next phase of growth

Fresh capital fuels scale-up, regulatory pathway, and commercialization of Kaleido 2, the world's smallest, lightest, and only lifestyle-oriented insulin patch pump in its class

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViCentra, a European medical device company redefining insulin delivery for people with diabetes, today announced the successful close of an upsized $85 million Series D financing led by new investor Innovation Industries, a leading European deeptech venture capital firm, with matching participation from existing investors Partners in Equity and Invest-NL, alongside continued support from EQT Life Sciences and Health Innovations. With this fresh funding, ViCentra will accelerate manufacturing scale-up, launch the next-generation Kaleido 2 patch pump in Europe, and prepare for U.S. market entry.

Kaleido is the smallest, lightest, and most precise insulin patch pump in its class, uniquely designed as a lifestyle product that is discreet, intuitive, and personalized. Designed to feel more like personal technology than a traditional medical device, Kaleido features premium materials, and users can select their own favorite aluminum shells from a range of ten preset color options. Integrated with Diabeloop's self-learning automated insulin delivery algorithm and compatible with the Dexcom CGM sensor, Kaleido positions ViCentra at the forefront of next-generation diabetes care, helping reach many more users and improve the quality of life for people with diabetes. Strong initial commercial uptake of Kaleido in Germany, France, and the Netherlands has driven demand beyond initial expectations. This financing enables ViCentra to scale the business for rapid revenue acceleration.

"Kaleido is a true disruptor — small, discreet, featherlight, and beautifully designed. It empowers people with diabetes by offering a more personal and distinctive choice in both function and style. Built with empathy and precision, it honors those who live with diabetes every day. With this funding, we can now meet surging European demand and fast-track our entry into the U.S. market. This is a pivotal moment — for ViCentra, and for the community we serve," said Tom Arnold, Chief Executive Officer at ViCentra.

The global insulin delivery market is one of the largest and fastest growing medical device segments, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for solutions that blend clinical effectiveness with everyday usability. The insulin pump market alone is projected to reach over $14 billion by 2034. Patch pumps represent the fastest-growing segment of the insulin delivery market, signaling a broader industry shift toward compact, wearable, and patient-centric solutions. ViCentra is uniquely positioned to meet this need, offering a user-friendly, sleek design-led alternative to traditional systems.

"ViCentra is redefining insulin pump therapy with a platform that truly centers the user experience – combining clinical performance with design simplicity and wearability," commented Caaj Greebe, Partner at Innovation Industries. "At Innovation Industries, we invest in pioneering companies that blend world-class technology with clear commercial potential. ViCentra exemplifies this by delivering a next-generation system addressing the urgent need for better treatment options in diabetes care. We're proud to lead this investment round and partner with Tom and the team as they deepen and expand their presence in Europe and prepare for U.S. entry."

ViCentra will be in attendance at the 61st Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), taking place from September 15–19, 2025, at the Vienna Congress & Convention Center (VIECON) in Vienna, Austria. The company will be available to meet with key clinicians, investors, and strategic partners to discuss advancements in insulin delivery and explore strategic partnerships.

About Kaleido

Kaleido is redefining the category of wearable insulin delivery as the first insulin patch pump designed with the form, function, and simplicity of a lifestyle product. Compact, featherlight, and discreet, Kaleido is designed with a focus on personal technology rather than a traditional medical device. It is made from premium materials and features customizable aluminum shells in ten color options, enabling self-expression, not just glycemic control. It offers users flexibility in how and where they wear their pump, allowing people with diabetes to manage their therapy in a way that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.

It is the smallest, lightest, most precise insulin patch pump in its class—delivering advanced, automated insulin therapy through seamless integration with Diabeloop's clinically validated hybrid closed loop algorithms, DBLG1 and DBLG2.

About ViCentra

ViCentra is on a mission to improve life with diabetes through empathetic innovation, simplicity, and design excellence. The company develops and manufactures the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, a flexible, discreet, and beautifully crafted alternative to traditional insulin pumps. Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ViCentra is expanding across Europe and preparing for U.S. market entry. Its investors include Innovation Industries, Partners in Equity, Invest-NL, EQT Life Sciences, Health Innovations, and INKEF. More information about ViCentra can be found at www.hellokaleido.com

About Innovation Industries

Innovation Industries is a leading European deep tech venture capital firm with €1 billion in capital under management. The firm invests in visionary science and engineering-based companies that tackle the world's most pressing challenges. With a strong belief that deep tech can deliver both outsized financial returns and global impact, Innovation Industries partners with exceptional entrepreneurs and researchers to turn scientific breakthroughs into transformative companies. The firm provides long-term capital and strategic support from lab to scale, actively bridging the gap between academia and industry through close collaboration with leading technical universities, research institutions and industry partners. Innovation Industries has offices in Amsterdam, Eindhoven and Munich.

About Partners in Equity

Partners in Equity is a private investment firm whose mission is to support companies and funds that create solutions to environmental challenges. The firm is building a portfolio of investments in sustainable agriculture and food systems, circularity, and climate solutions, while also continuing to support existing portfolio companies, including in healthcare. Founded in 2003, Partners in Equity has invested in a range of companies in different stages. Having invested in ventures, they understand that meaningful change takes time and effort. The firm partners with organizations whose missions and values align with their own and remains committed for the long term. Partners in Equity's ambition is to be a partner of choice by entrepreneurs, funds, and impact investors.

About Invest-NL

Invest-NL is the National Promotional Institution of the Netherlands, committed to driving a sustainable and innovative future. They accelerate and finance major societal transitions in the fields of Agrifood, Biobased & Circular Economy, Deep Tech, Energy, and Life Sciences & Health. As a system player, Invest-NL connects innovative entrepreneurs, financiers, knowledge institutions, and governments—both in the Netherlands and abroad. They remove barriers, mobilize capital, and help develop emerging sectors. Through capital, expertise, and new financial instruments, they invest in tomorrow's solutions.