Vice Minister for Labor at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in KSA Leads Saudi Delegation at Doha Dialogue with GCC and African Nations

DOHA, Qatar, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, Vice Minister for Labor at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, led the Saudi delegation at the Doha Dialogue on Labor Mobility between Gulf and African countries.

The event, which commenced on May 22 in Doha, brought together labor ministers, delegation heads, and representatives from various Arab and international organizations.

In his address, Dr. Abuthnain highlighted the significance of regional and national initiatives and the need to share these efforts widely to foster development. He highlighted the need for a comprehensive understanding of global challenges and their connection to regional and national pathways to enhance labor market growth. He also outlined several initiatives by the Ministry aimed at labor market development, enhancing labor relations, and protecting workers' rights.

Participants discussed effective governance of migrant labor mobility and future recommendations. The Gulf-African Dialogue aims to facilitate idea exchange and discussions on best practices between African countries of origin and GCC countries. This initiative seeks to enhance regional cooperation, strengthen partnerships, improve the contractual labor cycle for migrant workers, and establish human rights-based protections benefiting all parties involved.

Additionally, the Vice Minister participated in the 61st coordinating meeting of the GCC Council of Labor Ministers, held alongside the dialogue. This meeting reviewed items from the dialogue and addressed other agenda topics of the Council.

