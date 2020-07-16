Viasat, Cyber1st Collaborate to Support Ongoing UK Sovereign Crypto Growth Capabilities

Relationship Combines Expertise and Resources to Develop and Deploy UK Sovereign High-Grade Cryptographic Solutions

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat UK Ltd., a subsidiary of global communications company, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), today announced an agreement to collaborate with world-class cyber solutions provider, Cyber1st, to deliver secure voice and data capabilities globally to commercial customers, governments, and on an exclusive basis to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) and wider defence users.

The agreement further focuses on future crypto solution collaboration to help protect integrated networks from a wide variety of threat vectors. The Viasat UK/Cyber1st relationship builds on established UK sovereign footprints and will leverage the combined team talents for wider global exports in support of the UK prosperity agenda.

"We are excited by the opportunity to deliver advanced security and information assurance solutions to UK MOD and global defence and civilian networks," said Steve Beeching, managing director, Government Systems, Viasat UK Ltd. "Our extensive track record of innovation teamed with Cyber1st's solutions can help advance crypto capabilities and provide the information protection needed to make voice and data services secure for our nation and customers."

Viasat UK is advancing its secure networking capabilities in country. It is both building a sovereign Network and Cyber Security Operations Centre to provide premier cybersecurity services aimed at mitigating against advanced cyber-attacks and creating capabilities to secure mobile devices from the edge to the cloud. Additionally, Viasat UK can leverage Viasat Inc.'s position of being the only company to support Type 1 network encryption for both Layer 2 Ethernet Security Specification (ESS)/Ethernet Data Encryption-Cryptographic Interoperability Specification (EDE-CIS) and Layer 3 High Assurance Internet Protocol Encryption (HAIPE™).

Bob Edge, director of Cyber1st commented, "We are delighted to work closely with Viasat UK as this creates a sovereign, highly-synergistic relationship leveraging our combined engineering skills along with Viasat's long-term vision with respect to Data in Transit and Data at Rest solutions. Viasat will enable Cyber1st to focus on its core High Grade Crypt-Key competences with the confidence that emerging requirements have been fully-qualified through a process of rationalised customer engagement."

About Cyber1st

A UK privately owned Research and Development organisation which specialises in the Research, Development and Manufacture of innovative High Grade Crypt Key solutions.

Viasat UK Ltd.:

Viasat UK Ltd. provides security and communications expertise to rapidly deliver new sovereign technologies to the UK defence and civilian markets. Specific to the UK defence market, Viasat UK Ltd. works closely with Viasat Inc., which has been recognised for developing an expansive portfolio of capabilities across information assurance, cybersecurity, SATCOM and tactical networking. Today, Viasat's security, encryption, next-generation tactical data links and SATCOM systems are currently used across multiple UK MOD programmes, from the Royal Air Force's new F-35 stealth fighter to Royal Navy warships. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

