Viabuild selects Infradata as their guide towards an optimal security infrastructure

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infradata is proud to announce to have been selected by Viabuild to implement an end-to-end next generation endpoint protection solution. The integrated security solution will provide Viabuild with a higher level of network security and visibility. In today's threat landscape, it is quite a challenge to be moving towards a perfectly secure infrastructure. Not only does a company need experienced resources internally, but also the ability to manage and combine difficult tooling in a short period of time.

Since 2013, Viabuild unites multiple contracting firms specialising in road works, demolition and excavation works, asphalt works, asbestos removal, civil engineering and sewer renovation. This integrated contracting company, headquartered in Puurs-Sint-Amands, employs 720 people in seven Belgian work sectors. Viabuild invests in talent, technology, sustainability and above all safety. This enables Viabuild to deliver the very best, high-quality work. The contracting company operates in both the public and private sectors.

The endpoint protection solution implemented by Infradata minimizes the risk of breaches companies are exposed to. The solution also includes an easy-to-use agent covering all aspects of endpoint protection, ensuring minimal waste of valuable resources. Combined with 24/7 monitoring and reaction to all incidents, the solution effectively reduces the crucial time to respond to alerts. Thus, resulting in a greater security efficiency, where every data flow is transparent and there is an entire team of experts backing the organization in their fight against outside threats.

Steven Taelman, Business Intelligence Manager at Viabuild, about selecting Infradata: "When getting in touch with Infradata, our search was solely focused on finding a new firewall installation. After meeting with Infradata and sharing our current situation and needs, they were able to analyse the situation and proposed us to move to a next-generation endpoint solution. As we have a lot of different teams at work both on projects and remote, it was essential to improve our control and security towards all endpoints. This is what Infradata helped us realize and in the end implemented in our organization."

Infradata is a leading provider of cutting-edge security, cloud and network services and solutions. We enable clients to drive innovation and value. Infradata is a trusted partner for IT organisations of every size in all industries. Our experienced engineers and certified experts make the difference. Infradata creates the foundation for a secure and thriving digital economy and society.

Infradata Managing Director Kris Verheye added: "This next generation endpoint solution will help Viabuild evolve towards an optimal security posture. Infradata has been building its experience in cyber security for 16 years. Our in-house security and network engineers continuously educate themselves on the ever-moving threat landscape and the technologies available. This example at Viabuild shows how our teams are working closely together in order to achieve the best fitted solution for the customer. By doing so, we are able to help protect every organisation against cyber threats."

