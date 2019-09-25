VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 12.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
25 Sep, 2019, 15:00 BST
Rise in use of visual effects in movies, increase in demand for high quality content by consumers, and adoption of cloud for VFX fuel the growth of the global VFX software market
PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "VFX Software Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Application (Movies, Advertising, Television, and Gaming): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in use of visual effects in movies, increase in demand for high quality content by consumers, and adoption of cloud for VFX drive the growth of the global VFX software market. On the other hand, presence of free & open-source VFX software hampers the growth to certain extent. However, integration of Virtual Reality (VR) technology for visual effects and use of artificial intelligence in VFX software are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6033
The software segment to maintain its leadership status till 2025
Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global VFX software market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for moving media which cannot be completed through live-shooting is propelling the market for VFX software segment. The service segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during 2019–2026. There has been a steep rise in the adoption of services among end users, as they ensure effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the process.
The on-premise segment to remain lucrative during the estimated period
Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for three-fifths of the global VFX software market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2026. The fact that one-premise software has complete control on video content and also ensures the privacy related to the data or content has spurred the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would register the fastest CAGR of 13.6% by 2026. Low investment cost and economical plans of VFX software as a service are fueling the demand for this segment.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6033
North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period
Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating one-third of the global VFX software market. The presence of large number of studios in North America that are using visual effects is the key factor that drives the growth of the North America VFX software market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.6% till 2026. This is attributed to the growing demand of visual effects in film industry.
Key market players
- Autodesk Inc.
- Corel Corporation
- Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.
- Maxon Computer
- Chaos Software
- Sitni Sati
- Adobe
- The Foundry Visionmongers Limited
- SideFX
- Pixar
Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree
Similar Reports:
App Analytics Market Size, projected to Reach $3,798 Million by 2025
Over-the-top Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.7% by 2025
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article