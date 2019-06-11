VFS Global Launches Exclusive Netherlands Passport and ID Services Centre in Canada

The centre, located at Suite 531, 10060 Jasper Avenue, T5J 3R8, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was inaugurated on 7 June 2019 by Mr. Henk Snoeken, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vancouver.

Commenting at the ceremony, Mr. Henk Snoeken, said, "The Dutch government is pleased to announce that Dutch nationals in West Canada now have the opportunity to apply for a passport or an ID in Edmonton. In the next months, services will be extended to visa applications as well. With the opening of the new centre we are making our services more accessible for Dutch nationals in Canada. Our partnership with VFS Global is an extension of one already in place. VFS Global has provided visa services for the Netherlands since 2006 and operates 81 visa application centres in 37 countries. In view our longstanding partnership I am sure that the Dutch who are in need of a new passport are now in good hands."

The opening of the new centre in Edmonton marks the launch of the first-ever VFS Global Netherlands Passport & ID Services Centre in Canada. In the coming months, Netherlands visa processing services from dedicated centres managed by VFS Global will also be launched in Toronto and Vancouver.

VFS Global currently delivers Passport and ID services for the Netherlands in the UK, USA and Canada.

Chris Dix, Head of Business Development for VFS Global, said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Canada to include both consular and visa services. The new centre in Edmonton will significantly improve the overall customer experience, through seamless processes and enhanced convenience."

Timings & Customer Support Services:

Business Hours: 09:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs

Helpline: +1-604-684-6448

Email: edmnlpp@vfsglobal.com

Website: www.vfsglobal.com/Netherlands/Canada

