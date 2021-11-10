Veterinary Ultrasound Market worth $456 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Veterinary Ultrasound Market by Type (2D, 3D-4D, Doppler), Product (Portable), Technology (Digital, Contrast Imaging), Animal Type (Small, Large), Application (Obstetrics, Cardiology, and Orthopedic), End User (Vet Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is projected to reach USD 456 million by 2026 from USD 301 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Ultrasound Market"

210 – Tables

48 – Figures

225 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10482074

Growth in this market is largely driven by the growing companion animal population, a growing number of veterinary practitioners in developed countries, technological advancements, and the rising demand for pet insurance and increasing pet care expenditure. However, the high cost of instruments and procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2020, while, the forecast period is 2021 to 2026.

By type, the 2D ultrasound segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary ultrasound market in 2020.

On the basis of type, the 2D ultrasound segment accounted for the largest share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread adoption of 2D ultrasound in veterinary clinics, owing to its comparatively lower cost.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=10482074

The veterinary clinics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the veterinary ultrasound market, by end user, during the forecast period

Based on end user, the veterinary clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are wide adoption of ultrasound in veterinary clinics and the growing number of veterinary clinics across the globe.

North America dominated the veterinary ultrasound market in 2020

North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary ultrasound market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising number of veterinary practices, growing companion animal population, and growth in animal health expenditure are the key factors responsible for the large share of North America in the veterinary ultrasound market.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=10482074

Some of the prominent players in this market are GE Healthcare (US), Esaote SpA (Italy), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. (US), IMV Imaging (UK), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DRAMIÑSKI S.A. (Poland), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), E.I. Medical Imaging (US), and SonoScape Medical Corp. (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow, ELISA), Clinical Biochemistry, PCR, Hematology, Urinalysis), Animal (Dog, Cat, Cattle, Pig, Poultry, Horse), End User - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/veterinary-diagnostics-market-26017452.html

Veterinary Imaging Market by Product (Ultrasound (2D, Doppler, 3D), X-ray (CR, DR), MRI, CT, Software, Reagent), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Gynecology, Orthopedic), Animal (Small Companion, Large), End User (Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/veterinary-imaging-market-80889726.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/animal-veterinary-ultrasound-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/animal-veterinary-ultrasound.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets