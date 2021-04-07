Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market to Benefit from Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases, Recent Developments in Animal Health Diagnostics to Widen Scope of the Market, TMR

- Some recent novel and pioneering developments in animal health diagnostics and therapeutic methods are anticipated to spur new opportunities for the market participants

- The prevalence of several zoonotic and vector-borne conditions is expected to increase in the immediate future due to changes in social habitats, which is likely to boost market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the coming years, research and development is likely to be a key contributor to the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market. Few of the latest groundbreaking and novel innovations in animal health diagnostics and therapeutic methods are predicted to open up new opportunities for the players in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market. Significant progress in the identification, control, and treatment of various non-infectious and infectious diseases in animals is anticipated to strengthen demand for these diagnostics in the years to come.

Advances in research, technology, and rising investments from both non-private and private business organisations are likely to drive innovations in the field of veterinary molecular diagnostics. Advancement made in veterinary molecular diagnostics has also bolstered the food security and economies in a number of developing countries, including China and India. This factor is anticipated to support the expansion of global veterinary molecular diagnostics market over the period of assessment. Veterinary molecular diagnostic methods, both traditional and contemporary, play a crucial role in the identification and detection of both emerging as well as new pathogens in livestock, which is why adoption rates are continuing to rise.

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8% CAGR over the assessment tenure, from 2020 to 2030. These diagnostic methods are basically laboratory tests that look at DNA, RNA, or any other type of proteins in animals to detect illnesses or stages of predisposition. Real-time PCR, standard PCR, and singleplex PCR are amongst the technologies utilized in the detection of veterinary illnesses. The rise in zoonotic disease issues, as well as increased expenditure in the pet industry and pet ownership is estimated to foster expansion of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Key Findings of Market Report

High Transmission of Diseases from Animals to Humans to Boost Market Growth

A zoonotic disease is a disease that spreads from animals to humans. Fungi, parasites, bacteria, and viruses are all capable of causing the disease. Animals transmit more than six out of ten infectious diseases in humans, according to scientists. Climate change, exotic vector introductions, habitat alteration, and changing social behaviour are all likely to increase the prevalence of many vector-borne and zoonotic diseases in the immediate future. As a result, the said market is anticipated to be driven by the need for the production of rapid and accurate diagnosis methodologies for the purpose of prevention of these ailments. Another crucial factor that is likely to foster growth of the said market is the investment in the pet industry and surge in pet ownership.

Modern Techniques of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics to Rapidly Gather Traction

For veterinary pathogens, traditional laboratory diagnostics have relied on a number of methods, namely agar gel immunodiffusion, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), neutralisation, and complement fixation for decades. However, as technology advances, veterinarians across the globe are increasingly employing modern veterinary molecular diagnostic techniques such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and Western blot, which is expected to boost demand for these diagnostics in the coming years. While traditional techniques are still commonly used, modern molecular techniques are rapidly gaining traction. The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is projected to benefit from adoption of preteomic technologies, uptake of nucleic acid diagnostics, increased use of biosensors, and improved immunoassays.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers

In the years to come, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is predicted to be driven by a spike in pet obesity and increased knowledge of veterinary diagnostics.

New vaccines and new breakthroughs in molecular diagnostic veterinary techniques are anticipated to improve the management and overall condition of a spectrum of illnesses in veterinary molecules, by using a genomic approach.

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Key Competitors

Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VCA, Inc. (subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated)

bioMérieux SA

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Bioneer Corporation

