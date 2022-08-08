Veterinary Imaging Market to Grow USD 2390.1 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Imaging Market is segmented By Type (X-ray Technology, Ultrasound Technology, Other), By Application (Clinics, Hospitals and Academic Institutes) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Animal Products & Services category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Veterinary Imaging market size is estimated to be worth USD 1793.8 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2390.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Veterinary Imaging Market

The rapid technological innovations in veterinary imaging systems, growing spending on animal health, deployment of AI-based diagnostic tools, and rise in the adoption of pets will drive the growth of the veterinary imaging market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-28W9377/Global_Veterinary_Imaging_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF VETERINARY IMAGING MARKET

The latest digital veterinary equipment is fast and efficient. It has the capacity for pan, zoom, contrast, and brightness adjustments on a single exposure. Veterinarians can quickly identify problems without the need for performing diagnostic surgeries. Digital radiography has more shades of gray which helps in detecting minute differences in radiation attenuation in comparison to films. This will bolster the growth of the veterinary imaging market. High contrast resolution provides soft tissue and bone detail in a single image thereby decreasing the number of images to be taken. The images are stored on computer files for instant and easy viewing on any smartphone screen, tablet, or computer. The field can be emailed to clients or specialists for convenient viewing with the ability to zoom in on specific areas.

Radiography is the most common imaging procedure with extensive use of X-rays to create images in veterinary practices. The equipment is sized properly for use with dogs, cats, and other small animals. MRI( Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and ultrasound scans have become the sought-after procedure for diagnosing pets and animals. This will drive the expansion of the veterinary imaging market in the coming years. Digital X-rays provide detailed assessment and effective treatment.

The veterinary industry suffers from a shortage of radiologists. AI-based diagnostic tools have the ability to fill these gaps as deep learning networks train the tools to identify abnormalities and detect the disease within seconds. Feeding the AI thousands of radiographic images increases its accuracy level. Users can easily access the report by integrating it with their software management systems. This will drive the demand for the veterinary imaging market. Artificial intelligence provides detailed insights into routine cases eliminating the need to pay costly specialist fees. It helps in focusing all the resources on critical tasks.

Pets are being adopted as they are being seen as a part of the family due to the need for companionship and forming emotional bonds. The covid 19 pandemic has led to an increase in pet ownership with owners passing their own health and food principles on to their pets. This has increased the demand for veterinary services for animals in turn fueling the growth of the veterinary imaging market. The imaging procedures allow for measuring the treatment effect on target tissues. The different radiology features help vets identify the diagnosis outcome on dropsies, anodynes, fractures, and neoplasms that cause tumors, etc.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28W9377/global-veterinary-imaging

VETERINARY IMAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, X-ray technology is expected to dominate the veterinary imaging market share as it is the most used imaging procedure for diagnosing several animal disorders. The increasing pet ownership and rising prevalence of diseases will also contribute to the growth.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure is contributing to the growth of the APAC veterinary imaging market.

Get Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-28W9377/Global_Veterinary_Imaging_Market

Key Players

GE Healthcare

Excelsior Union Limited

Onex

Esaote

Idexx Laboratories

VCA

Hitachi

Siemens

.Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-28W9377/Global_Veterinary_Imaging_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-28W9377&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Click here to see related reports on Veterinary Imaging Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports