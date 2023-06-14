Veterinary Dental Equipment Market to Reach $537.46 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global veterinary dental equipment market is driven by increase in prevalence of dental diseases in animals such as gum disease, endodontic disease, periodontic disorders, surge in number of veterinary clinics & hospitals, and rise in awareness among pet owners regarding dental health.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Veterinary Dental Equipment Market by Product (Hand Instruments, Equipment and Consumables), by Animals (Large Animals and Small Animals), by End Users (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinar Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market valued at $306.01 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $537.46 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Copy- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8799

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for specialty veterinary care, the surge in technological advancement and increase in number of key market players that manufacture dental equipment for animals drive the growth of the global veterinary dental equipment market. However, high cost of veterinary dental equipment is hampering the veterinary dental equipment market growth. On the contrary, rise in awareness of dental health for animals and increase in adoption of small animals such as dogs, cats, and rabbits lead to increase in demand for veterinary dental equipment that are anticipated to create new opportunities for the growth of market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $306.01 million Market Size in 2032 $537.46 million CAGR 5.8 % No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments covered Products, Animals, End User, and Region. Drivers Surge in pet ownership Rise in demand for specialty veterinary care Technological advancement in veterinary dental equipment Opportunities Rise in pet insurance coverage Restraints High cost of veterinary dental equipment



Covid-19 Scenario

The global veterinary dental equipment market was negatively impacted during the pandemic, owing to a decrease in demand for non-essential veterinary services, including dental procedures.

Moreover, many manufacturers of veterinary dental equipment had also been impacted by the pandemic, with some facing reduced production capacity or temporary shutdowns.

The veterinary dental equipment market is expected to recover in the post-pandemic period, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for pet care and the rising awareness of the importance of dental health in pets.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/veterinary-dental-equipment-market

The products segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global veterinary dental equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of this devices for diagnosis and treatment of pets. However, hand instruments segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing the use of hand instruments in majority of the dental procedures.

The small animals' segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on animals, the small animals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global veterinary dental equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest a fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to significant increase in pet ownership, particularly for small animals like cats and dogs. However, the large animals' segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing adoption of large animals such as cows, buffaloes, horses and various others has led to increase the risk of dental disorders which increases the demand for veterinary instruments, equipment and consumables that propels the growth of the market.

The veterinary hospital segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end users, the veterinary hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global veterinary dental equipment market revenue, as preference of large number of pet owners. This segment is projected to manifest a fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. However, the veterinary clinics segment is expected to portray a significant CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to the increase in pet population driving the need for veterinary clinics across the world.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8799

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global veterinary dental equipment market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The veterinary dental equipment market is mainly driven by the high number of domestic pets such as dogs and cats. The upsurge in healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the large number of cattle ownerships especially in countries like India and rise in number of key players manufacturing veterinary dental equipment.

Leading Market Players: -

Planmeca OY

Acteon group ltd.

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson

Midmark Corporation

Cislak Manufacturing Inc.,

MAI, Animal Health

Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc

Dentalaire International

iM3Vet Pty Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global veterinary dental equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

mHealth Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Biomaterials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

MRI System Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research