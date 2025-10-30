Veterinary Biologics Market worth $3.51 billion by 2030 with 5.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Veterinary Biologics Market , valued at US$2.61 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.51 billion by the end of the period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising number of companion animals and pet ownership, along with increasing concerns about chronic diseases in animals. There is greater adoption of pet insurance and higher spending on animal healthcare, supported by awareness campaigns from the government and animal welfare organizations, which further boost the market growth.

By product type, monoclonal antibodies are expected to register a high growth rate in the veterinary biologics market, driven by their targeted mechanism of action, high efficacy, and increasing adoption in livestock health management. These biologics are increasingly used to prevent and treat specific diseases by precisely targeting pathogens or toxins, offering a more selective and effective alternative to traditional therapies such as antibiotics. In livestock applications, monoclonal antibodies are particularly valuable for conditions that require rapid immune support, leading to reduced morbidity and improved productivity. Their use supports the global shift toward sustainable animal farming practices and the reduction of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), positioning them as a preferred choice in advanced biologic interventions.

By application, the dermatology segment is projected to hold the largest share in the veterinary biologics market due to the increasing prevalence of skin disorders in companion and livestock animals, such as allergies, bacterial and fungal infections, and parasitic infestations. Rising pet ownership and greater awareness about animal health are fueling demand for advanced biologics, including vaccines, immunotherapies, and monoclonal antibodies for dermatological issues. Innovations in biologics that provide long-lasting efficacy with minimal side effects further promote adoption. Additionally, higher healthcare spending on animals, along with the expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals, contributes to this segment's growth. The availability of targeted biologics for chronic skin conditions is also expected to improve treatment outcomes. All these factors collectively establish dermatology as the leading application segment in the veterinary biologics market.

By geography, the region's rapid market growth is due to the increasing pet population, heightened awareness of animal health, and higher spending on veterinary care. Also, advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key market players are further boosting growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Livestock farming also significantly contributes to the region's economy. Countries such as India and China have large numbers of livestock animals, driven by the rising demand for meat, milk, and other animal-based products.

Prominent players in the veterinary biologics market are Zoetis Services LLC (US), IDEXX (US), Elanco (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Neogen Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), ImmuCell Corporation (US), and Innovative Diagnostics (France).

Zoetis (US):

Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets biologics and medicines for livestock and companion animals. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animals, Livestock, and Contract Manufacturing & Human Health. It offers dermatology products for animals through both the Companion Animals and Livestock segments. Zoetis operates in 70 countries, and its products are sold in over 120 countries via its distribution networks. Some key subsidiaries include Alpharma Animal Health Company (US), Fort Dodge Asia Exports, Inc. (US), and Jilin Pfizer Guoyuan Animal Health Co., Ltd (China). The company also heavily invests in product launches and development. For example, in October 2023, Zoetis launched Librela (bedinvetmab injection) in the US, its first-ever injectable monoclonal antibody for treating osteoarthritis pain in dogs. Librela targets nerve growth factor (NGF) to significantly improve dog mobility and comfort, offering an innovative alternative to daily NSAID therapy.

Elanco (US)

Elanco is a global leader in animal health and is committed to providing innovative products and services that prevent and treat diseases in farm animals and pets. With a portfolio of about 200 brands, Elanco offers solutions for various species, including dogs, cats, cattle, poultry, swine, sheep, and fish under farm animal care. The company mainly operates through one business segment but organizes its sales and operations into three main categories: pet health, farm animals, and contract manufacturing. A significant focus for Elanco is monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies. In 2023, Elanco introduced the world's first USDA conditionally approved mAb treatment for canine parvovirus. Through ongoing investment in mAb research and development, as well as expanded biologics manufacturing, Elanco is progressing its pipeline for future antibody-based therapies. Additionally, the company's presence in over 90 countries plays a strong role in the animal health market.

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a leading global healthcare company, providing innovative solutions such as prescription drugs, vaccines, biologic therapies, and products for animal health. The company operates through two main divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health. Its Animal Health division offers monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals. Merck has a presence in over 140 countries and owns 25 manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its strong R&D network includes 16 research centers located in the US, Spain, Germany, Norway, South Africa, India, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. For example, in May 2025, Merck Animal Health expanded its manufacturing and R&D facilities in De Soto, Kansas, with an investment of USD 895 million. This strategic expansion aims to increase production capacity and drive innovation, especially in biologics and vaccine development, including monoclonal antibody therapies.

