Veterinarian-Founded Startup Prodogi Launches First Oral Health Strip for Dogs with Slow Dissolve Technology

First-of-its-kind strip technology delivers full-mouth coverage and outperforms one of the most widely used dental supplements in head-to-head company sponsored clinical testing

DUBOIS, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodogi, a veterinarian-founded pet health company, today announced the launch of its dissolvable oral health strip for dogs, a first-of-its-kind product designed to address a fundamental flaw in the pet dental care category. Unlike chews, powders and water additives that only reach the surfaces they physically contact, Prodogi's strip slowly dissolves in a dog's mouth, coating the entire oral cavity including hard-to-reach teeth, the gum line and soft tissue surfaces that existing products struggle to reach.

Oral Health Strip for Dogs

The product launch follows the completion of a company-sponsored clinical study in which Prodogi outperformed one of the most widely used dental supplements for dogs across every measured metric. Dogs in the Prodogi group showed an 80% reduction in volatile sulfur compounds, the primary indicator of harmful oral bacteria, within just 14 days. Compared to one of the most widely used dental supplements, Prodogi delivered 41% greater breath improvement, 25% greater reduction in plaque-causing bacteria and three times better results on hard-to-reach teeth.

"As a veterinarian, I have watched the rate of periodontal disease in dogs climb from roughly 80% to over 90% by age two, even as the market for dental products has grown significantly," said Dr. Steve Mehler, co-founder and veterinary specialist at Prodogi. "The ingredients in many of these products are sound. The science behind them is real. The problem is the delivery. If a product cannot reach the entire mouth and stay there long enough to work, it cannot deliver the results pet owners expect. The strip solves both of those problems."

The Science Behind the Strip

Prodogi's dissolvable strip was developed using a delivery mechanism that sets it apart from every other format on the market. When the strip is placed in a dog's mouth, it becomes sticky upon contact with saliva, preventing the dog from swallowing it immediately. As it slowly dissolves, it forms a coating that spreads across all oral surfaces. Active ingredients are embedded in liposomal capsules, a technology that provides controlled, slow-release delivery and extends the time those ingredients remain active in the mouth.

The result is full-mouth coverage combined with lasting ingredient contact, the two variables that Dr. Mehler identified as the missing link in conventional pet dental care.

A Problem Hiding in Plain Sight

Dr. Mehler points to a cultural blind spot that has allowed the problem to grow unchecked. "We have normalized bad breath in dogs," he said. "We give it nicknames. We laugh about it. But that odor is most likely the sign of pathogenic bacteria already at work. By the time you can see the tartar and the redness, bone loss has often already begun. And chronic oral inflammation and infection in dogs has been directly linked to kidney disease, heart disease, liver disease and immune dysfunction. This is not a cosmetic issue."

Fewer than 10% of dog owners brush their pets' teeth regularly, and Dr. Mehler acknowledges that even committed brushing cannot achieve full-mouth coverage. "I am a veterinarian and I do not brush my dog's teeth," he said. "It is stressful for the dog and for the owner and you still cannot reach every surface. Pet owners should not feel guilty about that. They need a solution that actually works."

About Prodogi

Prodogi is a veterinarian-founded pet health company dedicated to advancing the standard of at-home oral care for dogs. The company's dissolvable strip is formulated by Dr. Steve Mehler, a veterinary surgeon with more than 20 years of clinical and research experience. Prodogi is manufactured in the United States and sold direct to consumers. Dogs 65 pounds and under receive one strip daily. Dogs over 65 pounds receive two strips daily.

Prodogi is available exclusively at prodogi.com.

Media Contact:

David Krieg

Email: info@prodogi.com

Phone: (215)436-9370

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