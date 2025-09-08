Verve appoints Michael Pring as Global Client & Development Director

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve The Live Agency has appointed Michael Pring as Global Client & Development Director, a newly created leadership role designed to accelerate the agency's international growth and deepen client partnerships across its expanding footprint in Europe, the US, and APAC.

Michael joins Verve's senior leadership team on 8th September and will work across all markets, including Verve's operations in London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Singapore.

Michael Pring, Global Client & Development Director, Verve

A seasoned agency leader, Michael brings over 25 years of experience driving growth and delivering award-winning work for some of the world's most respected brands. He spent more than a decade at AMV BBDO in London, where he held several senior roles including Chief Marketing Officer, Deputy Chairman, and most recently Chief Operating Officer. During his time at the agency, he led AMV's flagship Guinness/Diageo relationship globally as well as the PepsiCo International Beverages business, helping shape global campaigns, sponsorships and innovation launches.

Michael's appointment signals Verve's continued investment in senior talent and global scale, following a period of strong growth and international expansion. In his new role, he will focus on unlocking new client opportunities, supporting the launch of Verve Singapore, and driving strategic development in key markets.

Ronan Traynor , Founder & CEO of Verve, said:

"This is a significant hire for Verve. Michael brings an exceptional track record in client leadership, growth and creative excellence, along with deep relationships and experience at the highest level. He shares our belief in the power of live experiences to drive real business impact, and is ideally placed to help lead our next phase of international growth. As we scale with ambition and purpose, his perspective and partnership will be invaluable."

Michael Pring said:

"I'm really impressed with the business Ronan has built over the years, and with the talent, energy and culture of the agency. I'm looking forward to getting stuck in and playing a part in what comes next."

Verve is a multi-award-winning experiential agency and certified B Corp, with offices in Dublin, London, Amsterdam and Singapore. Part of The Opus Group , a global network of leading experiential agencies, Verve has recently been recognised with Best Event Team at the 2025 Campaign Experience Awards, CSR Agency of the Year at The Drum Awards, and Event of the Year at the European Sponsorship Awards.

