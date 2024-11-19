Vertex Acquires CBBG Group

Acquisition Expands Suite of Global Solutions Across the EMEA for Attorneys, General Contractors, Sureties, Construction Lenders, Financiers

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vertex Companies, LLC ("Vertex"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of CBBG Group Construction Expert Services, Ltd ("CBBG"), a highly respected construction expert services firm with specific expertise in construction disputes and arbitration, including delay claims, disruption claims, quantum, expert determination and technical consulting. Vertex is a multidisciplinary professional services firm providing forensics, expert services, construction project advisory, and compliance and regulatory solutions. This partnership expands Vertex's bench of technical experts and extends its forensic consulting and expert testimony capabilities further into the Europe, Middle East and Africa, particularly in construction expert services.

"I am delighted to welcome CBBG to the Vertex family. I believe CBBG is the perfect fit to implement my strategy for expanding globally," stated David Tortorello, CEO of Vertex. "The EMEA region is experiencing significant growth in infrastructure and construction projects, leading to an increased demand for specialized forensic, technical analysis, and expert dispute resolution services. We have been fortunate to have a partner in Wind Point that shares our vision and growth strategy, as we continue to expand as an industry leader. The addition of CBBG to the Vertex Wind Point Partnership makes an extremely accretive business solution."

CBBG is a construction expert services firm that helps clients solve complex construction, infrastructure, and energy disputes. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, and London, CBBG provides a range of services, including quantum and delay expert services, independent expert advice, business critical solutions, and project advisory services. CBBG brings significant regional and international expertise across the construction and engineering industry.

Vertex's multi-disciplined professional services, global clients, and commitment to quality, value and continuous growth opportunities make it an excellent fit for CBBG. CBBG and its clients will have direct access to Vertex's resources and suite of specialized services. CBBG senior partner, Lee Barry explained, "With Vertex, CBBG will continue to bring the technical excellence our clients have come to rely on while expanding the breadth of our services and geographic footprint."

Vertex will continue seeking acquisitions that add exceptional talent, complementary employee-focused cultures and a deep commitment to clients. Jeff Picard, Chief Strategy Officer of Vertex said, "As our first global acquisition, the DWF law firm and Jayne McGlynn were instrumental in delivering a smooth and successful purchase."

About CBBG Consulting Group, Ltd.

Established in September 2019, CBBG Group is an expert firm in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa with a highly skilled group of construction professionals, who support delay, disruption, and quantum disputes. CBBG employees are credentialed and have a reputation of excellence. With a diverse portfolio of projects, from commercial to residential, to infrastructure and transportation, CBBG provides clients with expert advice and solutions across the entire spectrum of construction and infrastructure projects. Additional information about CBBG Group is available at https://www.cbbggroup.com/

About The Vertex Companies, LLC.

Vertex is a professional services firm that provides expert witness and dispute resolution services, forensic consulting, surety, project advisory, compliance and regulatory consulting throughout the globe. Vertex focuses on bettering outcomes for its clients, colleagues and communities by cleaning the environment, advising and guiding the construction of communities, and solving complex challenges to provide a more sustainable, safe and just world. ENR consistently ranks Vertex as a top engineering design firm, construction/program management firm and environmental firm. Vertex also ranks as a "Best Firm to Work For" in the industry, which underscores Vertex's commitment to its employees. Additional information about Vertex's growth strategy and solutions is available at www.vertexeng.com.

CONTACT: Lisa Dehner - ldehner@vertexeng.com

