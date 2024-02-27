VERSUNI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE

Véronique Pauwels appointed new President & CEO, bringing a deep understanding of the consumer landscape and extensive experience executing innovation-led value creation plans to enable Versuni's next stage of growth

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versuni, a leading global home appliance company, announced today that President & CEO, Henk S. de Jong, has decided to step down from his role after over three decades of service at Royal Philips and Versuni. Véronique Pauwels will be joining the company as President & CEO, effective March 21, 2024.

Chairman of Versuni's Board of Directors, Sean Carney, commented, "On behalf of Versuni's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Henk S. de Jong for his leadership during the past four years. He has been a driving force behind the company's transition to a standalone company with a strong growth trajectory. His dedication to establishing Versuni's foundational value creation plan has laid the groundwork for the exciting phase of growth that lies ahead."

President & CEO of Versuni, Henk S. de Jong, added, "It has been a privilege to lead Versuni and serve our employees, customers, and partners worldwide, all of whom have been instrumental to the company's success. Together, we transformed Versuni from a static home appliances arm into an agile standalone organization, and I can now proudly pass on the baton to Véronique. I look forward to supporting Versuni and following the company's future success as it embarks on its next stage of growth."

Sean Carney continued, "We are excited to welcome Véronique Pauwels to lead Versuni's next chapter. Her deep understanding of the consumer landscape and extensive experience executing innovation-led value creation plans positions her well to build on the important foundation laid and lead the company toward long-term sustainable growth."

Véronique Pauwels previously served as the Netherlands Managing Partner at Bain & Company where she also led the firm's EMEA Performance Improvement practice. She is an expert in Sustained Transformations and was a senior leader of Bain's Consumer Products practice. Véronique has more than 25 years of global experience supporting Boards and CEOs in addressing their most pressing strategic challenges, while holding major leadership roles within Bain.

Véronique Pauwels said, "I am honored to be joining as President & CEO at this pivotal moment in the company's journey and I would like to thank Henk for the important foundational groundwork completed for Versuni. I strongly appreciate Versuni's legacy, its global position, its brands and innovation, and most of all, its people."

Having worked closely with Versuni's executive leadership team to lead the value creation planning process, Véronique Pauwels joins the company with a familiarity and understanding of the people, the organization, its brands and products, and its opportunities.

Supported by a deeply knowledgeable and dynamic global team, Versuni is well-prepared for this next phase, focused on building a world class innovative consumer durables company that is passionate about turning houses into homes for its customers.

About Versuni

Versuni's purpose is turning houses into homes. As a house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets: Philips, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L'OR Barista, Saeco and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni's portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, floor care, and home safety. Products under the Philips brand include the Philips Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, PerfectCare Steam Generator, Air and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe, with a footprint in over 100 countries.

