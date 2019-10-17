Versameb Raises CHF 6.4 Million in Seed C Round and Strengthens the Team

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versameb AG, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, announced today the successful closing of a CHF 6.4 million Seed C financing round, bringing the total capital raised to date to CHF 11.8 million. Versameb is focusing on the discovery and development of innovative, next-generation RNA-based drugs.

The proceeds of this financing round will be used to expand the company's proprietary technology platform, VERSagile, in multiple indications and advance the lead program towards clinical studies. The VERSagile technology platform enables efficient development of functional mRNA molecules for customized protein expression and modification in various therapeutic indications.

"We are very pleased and grateful to see the interest of new investors, as well as the strong confidence shown by our existing shareholders," said Prof. Dr. Friedrich Metzger, CEO of Versameb.

Team strengthened with new Chairman of the Board and Chief Business Officer

At the 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting, Dr. Reinhard Ambros was elected as a Member of the Board of Directors and was subsequently appointed Chairman succeeding Roger Meier. Reinhard has built the Novartis Venture Fund to a leading corporate biotech venture fund and has held various leadership positions in venture capital, corporate strategy, BD&L and pharmaceutical drug development. His exceptional professional experience adds relevant expertise and insight to Versameb's Board of Directors.

Reinhard Ambros commented: "I was attracted to join Versameb because I see a great potential in its unique mRNA technology platform and the ambitious goals to develop next-generation RNA therapies. I look forward to serve as Chairman of the Board and work with this outstanding team to play a part in Versameb's future development."

In addition, Versameb has recently appointed Dr. Isabel Ferreira as Chief Business Officer. In her role, Isabel Ferreira will be responsible for leading the company's global partnering and corporate development strategy and execution. Isabel Ferreira served most recently in Roche Partnering as Director Global Business Development, led strategic projects and cross-functional teams to deal closure. Prior to joining Roche, she acted as Senior Director Business Development in a Dutch Biotech company that was listed on NASDAQ in a successful IPO in 2013 and was acquired by BioMarin early 2015.

"I am excited to welcome Reinhard and Isabel to our team. Their extensive experience and successful track record deepen our business expertise as we take the company to the next level and execute on our growth strategy," said Friedrich Metzger, CEO of Versameb. "On behalf of the Board, I also thank Roger for his guidance and leadership over the past two years, helping us to successfully grow the company. I am very pleased that he will continue to support us on the Board of Directors."

About Versameb AG

Versameb AG is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Basel, Switzerland managed by an experienced scientific and business pharmaceutical industry team.

The company's focus is the development of novel RNA-based therapeutics. Versameb's proprietary VERSagile technology platform enables efficient development of functional mRNA molecules for customized protein expression and modification in multiple disease areas with high unmet medical need.

For more information, please visit www.versameb.com.

Contact for Media Enquiries

Tatsuo Satoh

Operations Director

Versameb AG

Hochbergerstrasse 60C

CH-4058 Basel

+41-61-638-23-56

+41-78-819-17-44

tatsuo.satoh@versameb.com

SOURCE Versameb AG