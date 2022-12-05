Versalis' CEO Adriano Alfani receives 2022 ICIS Emerging Leader Award

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versalis' CEO Adriano Alfani has received the 2022 ICIS Emerging Leader Award as voted on and recognised by his peers in the chemical industry as part of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players.

The prestigious ICIS Emerging Leader Award was presented to Mr. Alfani by ICIS Insight Editor, Nigel Davis, who took the opportunity to discuss some of the main challenges facing the industry.

Many chemical companies are running selective demonstration trials in focused areas of Carbon Footprint reduction. Versalis' commitment, not only to alliances at international level such as the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA), but also to a wide range of transformative initiatives on their own sites at industrial and commercial scale and beyond threshold targets, led to their win. Including:

Complementary approach towards decarbonisation targets

Chemicals via fermentation: bioethanol, biogas and biomethane

Use of alternative feedstocks

Acquisition and development of new technologies for mechanical and chemical recycling

Broaden market participation through an integrated supply chain for special polymers

"This award is a well-earned recognition of our team. It's a credit to all at Versalis who have worked very hard over the last few years. I joined the company as CEO at the beginning of 2021, during the pandemic; the company has since developed substantially as we've made significant investments in research, innovation and the development of new technologies," said Mr. Alfani.

Dean Curtis, CEO of ICIS, commented, "Versalis is an excellent example of what the chemical industry is capable of and shows how a sector founded on innovation continues to evolve to meet the current global challenges we are facing. It is no surprise that Mr. Alfani's peers voted for him to receive this award. Both Mr. Alfani and the team at Versalis should be very proud of their evolution at such a key time."

Mr. Alfani added, "Versalis is a forward-thinking, innovation-led business, committed to investing in the manufacture of chemicals based on circularity and renewables. The team has worked hard over the past 10 years to develop new technologies and we are delighted with the success we have achieved so far. This is not a time for anyone in the chemical industry to stand still, and we will continue our work and investments to decarbonize, grow our business, and add the agility and flexibility we need to be resilient for the future."

About ICIS

ICIS is a trusted source of global commodity intelligence for the energy, chemical and fertilizer industry. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £44.2bn and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Barcelona, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 33,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalisation is approximately £44.9bn, €52.3bn, $54.8bn.

About Versalis

Versalis operates at a global level in the basic chemicals and intermediates, polymers and rubbers sectors as well as in the chemistry from renewables and technologies for the recycling of plastics. As part of Eni, Versalis is focused on being a fully sustainable and diversified chemical company capable of generating value for all stakeholders and contributing to achieving the aim of carbon neutrality. www.versalis.eni.com

