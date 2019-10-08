Versa Networks Achieves NSS Labs NGIPS Recommended Rating

This NSS Labs report focuses on the main differentiators for NGIPS products: security, cost and performance/functionality. In terms of Security Effectiveness, Versa's flagship product, FlexVNF, blocked 100 percent of evasion vectors and provided attack coverage of 99.8 percent for static exploits within the acceptable range of stability and reliability, while generating zero false positives. In the performance tests, Versa functioned at 6Gbps of protected throughput in a 1-RU form factor and accomplished the lowest TCO of all the NGIPS products that were tested.

NSS Labs tests several types of attacks ranging from widespread day-to-day attacks and current threat actor campaigns to targeted attacks and advanced (modified, custom, evasions) attacks. In this test, NSS Labs validated whether the NGIPS could protect against a wide range of threats and if these products are providing enterprises with the protection they are purchasing. NSS Labs' security effectiveness tests verify that the NGIPS is capable of blocking and logging threats accurately while remaining resistant to false positives. The testing leverages the deep expertise of NSS Labs engineers who utilize multiple commercial, open-source, and proprietary tools to employ attack methods that are currently being used by cybercriminals and other threat actors.

NGIPS technology continues to play a critical role in addressing enterprise requirements for deep forensics and incident response capabilities to manage insider threats. These threats have been linked to many large-scale breaches and often bypass traditional NGFWs deployed at the perimeter. NGIPS are also utilized for traditional WAN branch/campus deployments that combine NGFW and IPS capabilities, and for policy control to help mitigate highly adaptable threats.

In addition to supporting perimeter deployments, NGIPS are becoming even more important in supporting new use cases. Enterprises are looking to improve segmentation, operational agility, and time to mitigate through security orchestration and automation response (SOAR) and through security information and event management (SIEM). These technologies are now placing new demands on NGIPS as they increasingly rely on intelligence and action from IPS systems.

Versa's Secure Cloud IP solution enables enterprises to deploy a secure SD-WAN fabric for their branch/multi-cloud networks and better manage WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and improving application performance. Versa's solution integrates routing, networking services, SD-WAN and critical security functions like NGFW and unified threat management (UTM) that also serve to consolidate multiple appliances into a single platform. Versa's unique solution provides full multi-tenancy, multiple deployment options, Zero Touch Provisioning and multi-cloud extensibility to enable enterprises to seamlessly drop in next-generation technology for an accelerated WAN transformation.

"The effectiveness and low TCO of the ground-breaking security portfolio of Versa Networks is once again validated by NSS Labs," said Kumar Mehta, co-founder and CDO, Versa Networks. "Versa achieved a 100 percent evasion detection result in this test while also achieving a separate SD-WAN Recommended rating from NSS Labs."

Versa has now been recognized by NSS Labs with Recommended ratings for NGFW (two consecutive years), SD-WAN, Security-Enabled SD-WAN and now NGPIS.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivalled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages toward their digital transformation journeys. The company has transacted over 200,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

