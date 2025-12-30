Veronika's Safe Space

Education Cannot Wait investments delivered by UNICEF are supporting crisis-affected girls and boys to access vital mental health and psychosocial support while improving learning outcomes in Ukraine.

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Six-year-old Veronika used to spend her days laughing and playing in the quiet suburbs of Kyiv. But in 2022, everything changed as the war in Ukraine erupted, shattering her carefree life and turning her world upside down.

"Air raid alert – it's dangerous. You grab everything, throw it in your backpack, and run to the classroom door," says Veronika.

Veronika in her classroom in Kyiv. © ECW/Babinets

Schools closed, and loud explosions echoed through the streets. Panic gripped Veronika's family. They quickly packed their lives into a few bags and with a heavy heart, left behind the only home Veronika had ever known.

After her family's move to Kyiv, Veronika began first grade, attempting to adapt to a new environment. However, everything felt unfamiliar and far from home. Struggling to adjust, her parents decided to transfer her to another school.

The war and constant move took a heavy toll on Veronika's mental health, leaving her feeling lost and anxious as she struggled to find a sense of home and belonging. However, through reintegration into formal education, funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW), delivered by UNICEF Ukraine, Veronika found hope and could regain a sense of normalcy. This investment offered her the chance to reintegrate into the education system, socialize and recover from learning losses.

"When we came to the Ukrainian school, for Veronika it was like a whole new world as if she landed on another planet. She was new, a stranger and it was really hard for her," says Lyubov, Veronika's mother.

Upon returning, Veronika was greeted not by the warm embrace of familiarity, but by the daunting challenge of starting again in an environment that felt foreign to her. The weight of her experiences affected her well-being, leaving her feeling isolated and uncertain.

To help her adjust and rebuild her confidence, Veronika participated in vibrant, engaging sessions at her school specially designed for children like her.

Valentyna, a child psychologist who works with the 6-year-old, says, "We work directly with displaced children, refugees and children from disadvantaged or large families. All of this is done to help the child socialize and adapt more easily. In the sessions, we tried to do everything possible to ensure that Veronika was included in an active group with huge creative potential."

These sessions provided a safe space for Veronika to reconnect with others, express herself and slowly regain the sense of belonging she had lost. "Veronika started making friends in the class. Children started showing empathy, and they were tolerant. In our sessions, they learned how to communicate to understand each other and to resolve conflicts," says Valentyna.

Since the war in Ukraine began, the education of millions of children has been severely disrupted, with many unable to access in-person learning. More than 1,600 educational facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

ECW-funded initiatives in Ukraine are aimed at improving learning outcomes for children affected by crises by creating safer physical environments, expanding digital and remote learning when necessary, and offering remedial catch-up classes. Children also receive strong mental health and psychosocial support to help them heal and grow and live through the ongoing conflict.

Veronika's journey from the shadows of war to the sunshine of friendship is a testament to resilience and hope. With support and compassion, children can transform their pain into purpose, one vibrant step at a time. The 6-year-old says, "I like math, English, art and physical education at school. I dream of becoming a veterinarian, singer or actress."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/5697014/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852399/Education_Cannot_Wait_Veronika_Classroom.jpg