Veronica Aroutiunian Joins Debevoise's Luxembourg Office as Funds Partner

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Veronica Aroutiunian has joined the firm's Investment Management Group as a partner, resident in the firm's Luxembourg office.

Recognized as one of Luxembourg's leading investment fund advisors, Ms. Aroutiunian brings extensive experience advising clients in the regulatory and corporate aspects of structuring, establishing and operating investment funds, with particular expertise in retail and evergreen vehicles. Her addition accelerates the Group's strategy in key growth areas and builds on the strong momentum of the Luxembourg office since its opening in 2020.

Peter Furci, Presiding Partner, said: "European private capital clients continue to turn to Debevoise for their most consequential fundraisings, and we are committed to investing in our funds practice to meet their needs. As one of the most attractive domiciles for funds, Luxembourg is central to this strategy. Veronica's arrival represents an important addition to our capabilities there."

Rebecca Silberstein, Global Chair of the Investment Management Group, said: "Our European clients are navigating a complex fundraising environment, and Luxembourg remains central to their strategies. Veronica brings exceptional legal expertise and deep market knowledge, particularly in the retail space, that will further strengthen this key hub of our global funds platform. Her arrival underscores our commitment to attracting the best talent to meet our clients' most important needs."

Patricia Volhard, European Chair of the Investment Management Group, said: "Veronica is one of Luxembourg's stand-out legal talents, known for her strategic insights, commercial approach and market experience, in particular with respect to evergreen and retail funds. She will be an asset to our clients in Luxembourg and across our global platform."

Veronica Aroutiunian said: "Debevoise is a powerhouse in the funds arena. My practice is a natural fit with the firm's clients, and I am excited to contribute to the continued growth of our Luxembourg and global funds practices."