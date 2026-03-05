Vermiculus delivers VeriClear-based risk systems to OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC®) has accepted delivery of two essential microservice-based risk systems from Vermiculus within a few months of implementation.

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus, global provider of clearing, trading and CSD technology, has delivered two VeriClear®-based and modular risk systems to The Options Clearing Corporation, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization.

The essential risk systems are at the core of OCC's daily processing and will be integrated into its forthcoming platform, OvationSM, a multi-year effort to comprehensively redevelop and modernize OCC's technology infrastructure.

"With scalable, cloud-native microservice architecture and real-time data capabilities, the new risk systems will play a central role in OCC's risk management. Our close collaboration with Vermiculus, has been key in developing our capabilities," says John Martino, Managing Director, Clearing Systems at OCC. "Vermiculus' level of quality and reliable delivery are highly valued," adds Martino.

The modular solutions are both independent and adaptable, designed to easily integrate with OCC's internal risk applications.

These systems are responsible for consolidating margin results, calculating total margin requirements, and supporting the liquidity risk management system with GSP (Guaranteed Substitution Payment) and mark-to-market calculations.

Together, the solutions are efficient in evaluating liquidity risk and performing mark-to-market calculations, capable of generating results, and disseminating more than 50 million messages for the scenario-based simulations in around 5 minutes.

"OCC is one of Vermiculus' first customers, and we have worked closely with them throughout their ongoing technology transformation. This transparent and collaborative partnership has been instrumental in enabling us to deliver these central risk systems in just a few months," says Chris Dorougidenis, Vermiculus Project Manager for this initiative.

Vermiculus' market infrastructure microservices are built for seamless integration with surrounding systems. Thanks to their unique and flexible architecture, they can be incorporated into both existing and new environments without the need for a large-scale or complex implementation project.

John Martino, Managing Director, Clearing Systems at OCC; Chris Dorougidenis, Vermiculus Project Manager

About Vermiculus Financial Technology AB

Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides cutting-edge trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to market participants around the world. Vermiculus' solutions are the first to bring state-of-the-art advances in dynamic microservice architecture together with vast experience in clearing house, exchange, and CSD business requirements.

Vermiculus' solutions radically improve robustness, quality, and flexibility by utilizing AI-driven microservices, and can achieve superior environmental performance, elastic scalability, and cost-efficiency through SaaS and cloud-based deployment.

The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions. With decades of accumulated knowledge and expertise, the team has previously completed 75+ projects for the world's largest exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs.

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

